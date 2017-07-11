Merkel makes final appeal for Germans to get vaccinated

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made what is likely her final appeal for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Merkel, who is set to leave office next week, gave her last video podcast after more than 600 weekly video podcasts.

"I once again emphatically ask you to take this treacherous virus seriously," she said, calling the fourth coronavirus wave to hit Germany "very serious" and even "dramatic", with intensive care units overloaded in some parts of the country.

"The new omicron variant, in particular, seems to be even more infectious than those that came before. Get yourself vaccinated, whether it's your first shot or a booster," Merkel added.

Watch video 02:16 Germany imposes tougher COVID-19 rules

Families left 'stunned' by COVID deaths

Referring to the 102,946 people in Germany who have died from COVID, the outgoing chancellor said: "Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless.''

She added that deaths were now avoidable now that the vaccines are ubiquitous.

"Get vaccinated, no matter whether it's a first vaccination or a booster,'' Merkel said. "Every vaccination helps."

She also paid tribute to "those who are reasonable and understanding in this difficult period" and "stick to the rules," who she said was the vast majority of the public.

"You demonstrate the civic responsibility that's so marvelous about our country, without which no chancellor or government can achieve anything."

After 16 years in power, Merkel is expected to pass the reins to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz following a vote in parliament on Wednesday to elect the new chancellor.

Scholz will lead a three-way coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business FDP.

Watch video 00:48 WHO urges people not to panic over omicron variant

Unvaccinated told to stay home

On Thursday, the German government announced new curbs to break a new winter wave of COVID-19 infections, especially in light of the emergence of the omicron variant.

The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues.

The German parliament is also set to debate a proposed law to make vaccination compulsory from February or March next year.

Nearly 69% of Germans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — short of the government's aim of a minimum 75% vaccination rate, and considerably lower than some other European Union countries.

The number of unvaccinated residents has been blamed as a key factor in a surge of new virus cases in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Germany recorded 64,510 new daily cases and 378 additional deaths.

The country's 7-day infection rate has reached 442.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

mm/rs (AFP, AP, dpa)