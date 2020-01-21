 Merkel in Davos: ′Our mistake was not being prepared for refugee crisis′ | News | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Merkel in Davos: 'Our mistake was not being prepared for refugee crisis'

Chancellor Merkel, in Davos, has said the conflict in Libya must be stopped before another refugee crisis begins. She added that a global decrease in diplomacy was making regions like the Sahel more unstable.

Angela Merkel at the World Economic Forum

In a wide-ranging speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that Germany had made a mistake during the 2015 refugee crisis. Not, she said, by welcoming asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, but by not preparing for their arrival as civil conflicts began cropping up across the Middle East and northern Africa.

"The mistake was not to have paid attention to create an environment where people can stay in their own country," the chancellor said.

She warned that the mistake should not be repeated with Libya, where the conflict between the UN-backed government and rival commander Khalifa Haftar is destabilizing other nearby countries like Mali and Niger.

"We have to do everything to ensure a peace process" in Libya, Merkel said, to prevent another major humanitarian crisis and refugee influx. Berlin recently hosted talks between the warring sidesin Libya, which ended in an agreement to limit foreign interference and commit to a UN arms embargo.

Part of the reason behind the instability in Libya, the chancellor continued, was that a changing of global mores led to widespread uncertainty and a lack of security.

Lack of diplomacy worse 'than during the Cold War'

To that end, Merkel suggested that leaders from different parts of the world need to leave their digital echo chambers and resume diplomacy and bilateral communication.

We live in a world "where lack of speech is more pronounced than during the Cold War," she said. The chancellor added that she was gravely concerned by the number of conversations she has had with leaders who "rarely speak to each other" as countries become inward-looking despite ever-growing globalization.

'Obligation' to fight climate change

Merkel's speech also touched on climate change, saying that industrialized nations have a "technological obligation" to address environmental concerns in terms of both industry and policy.

Acknowledging Germany's role as a hub of the auto industry, Merkel said it was her country's particular duty to create more carbon-neutral transportation. As a wealthy nation, it was also Germany's role to support sustainable development in other parts of the world, she added.

But when it comes to development, Merkel said Europe should be proud that it is working on projects "with Africa and not for Africa," and that African nations need to be allowed self-determination. Perhaps with an eye to China's Belt and Road Initiative,she said Africa's development should be driven from what those nations want and need — and not what other powers want.

DW recommends

Social entrepreneurs meet at World Economic Forum in Davos

Social entrepreneurship can have a huge impact, whether providing access to health care, clean energy solutions or improving education. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge met some outstanding founders in Davos. (21.01.2020)  

Related content

DW Made in Germany - Solarmamas Barefoot College Indien

Social entrepreneurs meet at World Economic Forum in Davos 21.01.2020

Social entrepreneurship can have a huge impact, whether providing access to health care, clean energy solutions or improving education. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge met some outstanding founders in Davos.

Schweiz l Vor dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos - Klimaprotest

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos 19.01.2020

Protesters angry at the lack of action over climate change have embarked on a three-day hike from Landquart en route to Davos to draw attention to global warming at the World Economic Forum that begins this week.

Italien Greta Thunberg und Donald Trump auf Plakat bei einer Demo in Rom

Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda 21.01.2020

It's the first time the two are attending the same event since the teenager famously stared down Trump at the UN last year. The annual jamboree is taking place against the backdrop of Australia's worst ever bushfires.

Advertisement