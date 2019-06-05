Merkel honors Hitler assassins, laments rise of far right

The chancellor said Germans have a "duty" to stand up to right-wing extremists just as the resistance faced down Adolf Hitler. July 20 is the 75th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on the Nazi dictator.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged strong opposition from all sections of German society against the resurgence of right-wing extremism.
In her weekly video address, a week before the 75th anniversary of the assassination attempt on Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, she paid tribute to those who opposed the Fuhrer's rule, and took action.
"They showed that they followed their conscience and thereby shaped a part of Germany's history that otherwise would have been solely defined by the darkness of National Socialism," Merkel said.
Read more: 'Adolf Hitler' emails death threat to Siemens boss
"We, too, have a duty today to stand up against all those tendencies that want to destroy democracy," the chancellor added.
July 20 marks the anniversary of the 1944 bomb plot to murder Hitler and remove the Nazi Party from power. The attempt failed and Hitler survived with mild injuries. The plot's orchestrator, Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, and some 200 co-conspirators were executed.
Assassins were role models
Merkel said Germany owes them a debt of gratitude, noting that the country's post-war constitution may not have come into existence without such actions.
Read more: Wolf's Lair: Hitler's infamous bunker faces its past
The chancellor also singled out the "terrible murder" last month of German politician Walter Lübcke, which prosecutors think was politically motivated by those with links to neo-Nazi extremism.
Lübcke had become a target of threats because of his support for Merkel's refugee policies.
The chancellor said his killing showed how important it was to support those who assume political responsibility — whether at the local level, as politicians or in non-governmental organizations and in society as a whole. "It requires a clear response from everyone."
All Germans were invited "to do their part in our society to ensure that democracy is strong, that civil society is strong and that right-wing extremism has no chance."
mm/jm (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Following the death of a regional politician, Lower Saxony's interior minister wants the government to track neo-Nazis. Boris Pistorius says agents could adapt methods that monitor people suspected of religious violence. (08.07.2019)
A politician has been murdered in an apparent execution-style assassination. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has described the attack as "right-wing extremist" in nature, saying it was "directed against us all." (18.06.2019)
Over half of the 24,000 far-right extremists in Germany are potentially violent, the Interior Ministry has said. The opposition FDP wants extremists tracked where they communicate: in online game platforms. (03.05.2019)
The CEO of the large German firm shared the threat on Twitter, thought to have been sent by neo-Nazi extremists. The email mentions politician Walter Lübcke, whose murder last month was labeled politically motivated. (12.07.2019)
A complex of crumbling former Nazi bunkers in a northeast Poland forest became a Disneyland for selfie-stick wielding tourists. Also the site of an assassination attempt on Hitler, it's now getting a facelift. (26.04.2019)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned right-wing populism in Europe as he commemorated the 1944 plot to kill Hitler. The minister noted that some in the anti-Nazi resistance dreamt of a "European federation." (20.07.2018)
More than 2,000 people rallied in the western German town of Ingelheim in a demonstration against plans to celebrate the date. The Hitler rally went ahead after organizers got a ban overturned by a regional court. (20.04.2019)
A group of AfD politicians have called on the party to distance itself from its firebrand leader in the eastern state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke. The party's top brass did not sign, but did join in the criticism of Höcke. (10.07.2019)