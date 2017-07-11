Merkel heads to Moscow for final meeting with Putin as chancellor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The visit will be the last in Merkel's capacity as chancellor as she is due to step down from politics following Germany's general election in September.

But it comes at a time of immense global strife, just days after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, rising tensions in Ukraine, and with Russian dissidents sitting in jail.

What's on the schedule for the visit?

Merkel is expected to touch down in Moscow at 13:00 (11:00 UTC). The German leader is then expected to meet her Russian counterpart at 14:00 (12:00 UTC). The two leaders will then be holding a joint press conference a little later in the day.

There are a number of tough issues that need tackling, among them, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny's continued imprisonment, the crisis in Afghanistan, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, among others.

A trip to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Moscow will also take place. It's been 80 years since Nazi troops invaded the Soviet Union.

Merkel will then be heading to Ukraine on Sunday where she will be meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky against the backdrop of Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

What are they expected to talk about?

There are a number of thorny issues that have plagued the relationship between the two leaders.

Afghanistan is expected to be a key talking point, with two leaders having different ideas about the Taliban's capture of Kabul. Merkel has described the situation as "bitter, dramatic and terrifying."

Moscow meanwhile is seeking to open channels of communication with the Islamist group and appears to be looking to foster some sort of relationship with the Taliban.

Merkel's visit comes one year since the Putin's fiercest critic, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. The targeted attack took place while Navalny was on a flight in Siberia. He was later taken to Berlin for treatment.

The issue has been a key area of contention and has led to European Union sanctions on Moscow, and then retaliatory Russian sanctions on German government representatives. Merkel has made repeated calls for Navalny's release from prison.

The situation in Ukraine with Russia's troop build-up in border areas, Moscow's close ties with an ever-more oppressive regime in Belarus, and the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are also likely to feature in discussions.

The pipeline is set to double natural gas supply between Russia and Germany. There have been delays over its construction amid fierce criticism by the United States and Ukraine — but the project is slated to be completed this month after Berlin struck a deal with Washington.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Up-and-coming leaders In 2002, Angela Merkel was the head of what was then Germany's main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Putin was the fresh-faced president of a new and modern Russia. After meeting Putin in the Kremlin, Merkel reportedly joked to her aides that she had passed the "KGB test" of holding his gaze — an allusion to Putin's earlier career in the Soviet security agency.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad New chancellor in town Putin had built a friendship with Angela Merkel's predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, and the two men remain close to this day. By late 2005, however, it was clear that Merkel was set to dethrone the Social Democrat Schröder. Talking to Merkel in Russia's Berlin embassy, Putin pledged to expand the ties between the two countries. Merkel described the dialogue as "very open."

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad A friendly ear for Putin About a year later, Putin shared his impressions of the woman who had since become Germany's chancellor: "We don't know each other on a very personal level, but I'm impressed by her ability to listen," he told Germany's public broadcaster MDR from Dresden, adding that listening was a rare skill among female politicians.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad A gap in Merkel's armor The German chancellor has a well-known fear of dogs. Still, Putin let his black lab Konni wonder around the Sochi venue when he welcomed Merkel there in January 2007. Was he trying to intimidate her? Merkel seems to think so: "I believe the Russian president knew very well that I wasn't thrilled by the idea of meeting his dog, but he still brought it with him," the chancellor said in 2015.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Too thin-skinned on media By 2012, Vladimir Putin had taken on a harsher course towards the press and political dissenters. When asked about media freedom while in Saint Petersburg, Merkel responded with a barely hidden jab at her fellow leader: "If I were to get sulky every time I opened a newspaper, I wouldn't last three days as chancellor," she said.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Talks continue into the ice age Relations between Moscow and the West took a steep plunge after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, Putin told German media that he still maintained a "business-like relationship" with the German chancellor. "I trust her. She is a very open person. She, like anyone else, is subject to certain limitations, but she is honestly attempting to solve the crises," he told Bild, a German daily.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad No insult intended but ... "I don't mean to insult anybody, but Ms. Merkel's statement is an outburst of a long-accumulated anger over limited sovereignty," Putin told the press in Saint Petersburg in 2017, commenting on an election campaign address that the German leader had given in Munich. Merkel's so-called "beer tent" speech saw her urge Europeans to rely on themselves amidst disputes with US President Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Rolling with it Just a month after Putin's remarks on sovereignty, the two leaders were photographed talking at a G-20 summit in Hamburg. While the topic remains a mystery, both Merkel and Putin used strong gestures. At one point, as Putin wags his finger Merkel looks away from him and rolls her eyes. The moment quickly went viral.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad 'We have to talk to each other' When Merkel arrived in Sochi in 2018, Putin welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers. An offer of peace? An act of gallantry? Sexism? The rationale didn't really matter in the big picture. Appearing alongside Putin, Merkel said dialogue needed to go on. "Even if there are grave differences of opinion on some issues, we have to talk to each other, because otherwise you just sink into silence."

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Handshake in 2020 Angela Merkel met with the Russian President in the Kremlin in January 2020. Since then relations have again deteriorated over the Russian involvement in Ukraine, but also over its treatment of dissidents. Most notably of dissident Alexei Navalny who was arrested upon his return to Russia from medical treatment in Germany. Author: Jan D. Walter, Darko Janjevic



The end of an era

Despite their strong political differences, the two have managed to keep lines of communication open over the years.

Some would argue that over 16 years of Merkel's leadership, it would have been difficult not to have fostered some type of working relationship.

The two are able to speak one another's languages fluently and their exchanges over the years have become talking points.

Putin and his large black Labrador called Konni featured in one of the more memorable visits in 2007.

Merkel, who was once bitten by a dog, appeared visibly uneasy as the Russian president's dog casually strode in and gave the German chancellor a couple of sniffs.

"I think although the Russian president knew very well that I was not exactly eager to meet his dog, he brought it with him. But that's the way it was. And you can see how I was trying to stay brave, by looking in Putin's direction and not at the dog," she told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung at the time.

Merkel's eye rolls, most prominently on display during talks with Putin at a summit in 2017, will no doubt also be missed in future exchanges between the two states.

