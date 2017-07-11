Merkel: Germany's 'lockdown light' likely to stretch into January

Germany federal and state governments have agreed to extend the country's current partial lockdown until January 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday.

Merkel will hold talks with Germany's 16 state leaders again on January 4 to reassess the situation.

"Generally, things will remain as they are now," Merkel said.

When the December lockdown measures were initially announced, regional leaders and Merkel had made clear that the restrictions would likely apply well into January. However they only formally set them in stone until December 20, when a brief mini-amnesty period is currently planned to span the Christmas period.

What did the leaders say?

Merkel said that Germany was still "very far away" from the infection figures that the government would like to see, noting that the country registered its highest number of daily virus deaths on Wednesday, with over 480 virus fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Stricter measures could be on the horizon if the situation does not improve, said Bavaria state premier Markus Söder.

"The question is whether we can keep this country in this type of half-sleep all the time — or whether we will have to again consider taking a very clear and stricter approach in some areas," Söder said, adding that it would perhaps be better to be "stricter for a shorter time than semi-consistent for a longer time."

More to follow...

rs/msh (dpa, Reuters)