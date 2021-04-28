Merkel empathizes with struggling culture sector

Following a year of near-permanent lockdown, Germany's once-flourishing culture industry is in despair. Some in the sector were able to voice their struggles directly to Chancellor Angela Merkel via a "Citizens' Dialogue" event held online on Tuesday.

During the discussion, one bookseller said she can't understand why a supermarket can sell books and she cannot. Meanwhile, the owner of a shuttered cinema explained that his business can no longer survive on government subsidies. An actress also said that the subsidies for artists aren't enough to live on. She fears she will soon end up on social welfare.

These were among 14 people working across broad culture fields who were selected to describe their personal situation to the chancellor, and to ask her questions.

Continuing a series in which Merkel engages directly with citizens across Germany, the online dialogue opened with a quote by the chancellor that flashed on the screen: "The pandemic has hit art and culture professionals particularly hard. We are doing everything we can to ensure that our shared cultural life has a chance in the future."

Cultural creators vent their struggles to the German chancellor during the online discussion

Culture in permanent lockdown

That "everything" is not enough for many culture creators who, during the course of the conversation, expressed the view that lockdown measures for cultural life do not always seem logical.

In this vein, well-known German theater and television actors last week vented their displeasure over the erratic roll-out of COVID restrictions. In sarcastic video clips they criticized government lockdown policy using the hashtag #allesdichtmachen ("close down everything"). The campaign quickly went viral, though it was also widely criticized for stoking COVID-denial.

Against this background, Angela Merkel was asked if she could understand the frustration of many in the cultural sphere.

"Frustration, of course I can understand that," Merkel said, adding that artists indeed make a living through the representation of their emotions through words, music or in exhibitions. She also made the point that the government has attempted to provide financial assistance in response.

Subsidies not enough to survive

Another consistent theme during the citizen dialogue was the fact that, despite financial support granted by the federal and state governments during the pandemic, self-employed artists often remain in existential distress. Many fall through the bureaucratic cracks and are not entitled to the subsidies. For others, the money is not enough to live on.

There have been calls for an amendment to the German federal constitution that would guarantee a "right to culture." However, even if such a right was anchored in the Basic Law, Merkel said this would not give culture professionals a legal claim to financial support.

The reopening of cinemas is still a long way off in Germany

The fact that many culture workers can no longer earn a sustainable living also hurts them mentally. Actor Farouk El-Khalili told the chancellor of his psychological struggles after having taken a job in retail during the theater closures, and now finding himself in need of government assistance.

Culture will be part of any reopening

In the course of the conversation, the chancellor repeatedly crossed her fingers and wished luck to those affected. She was short on solutions, however. "I can't sugarcoat this, I can only hope that this time passes quickly."

While showing empathy for the hardships faced by a locked down culture industry, the chancellor also made it clear that reopening could only happen when infection rates dropped.

"However it is very important to me that every opening step contains an element of culture," Merkel said. Museums, for example, can reopen on a restricted basis relatively soon once infection levels decline. Meanwhile, measures restricting large-scale indoor events will be the last to be relaxed.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Hollywood now shooting Down Under Australia has the virus largely under control. That's pulling in filmmakers. Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon are not shooting in Hollywood, but in Australia. According to the agency Ausfilm, which supports international film productions, 37 US film projects have been outsourced to the country. Stars like Matt Damon and Nicole Kidman are working in the Land of Oz.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world The rise of streaming Warner Bros. will distribute its new films not only in cinemas, but also through streaming. At least 17 films will simultaneously be released in theaters and on the HBO Max portal in 2021, including "Judas and the Black Messiah" (picture), the "Sopranos" sequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and the superhero film "The Suicide Squad". Cinema operators are worried about the future of their theaters.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world China dominates the cinema market For the first time in 2020, two Chinese blockbusters made more money in the box office than US films. The war film "The Eight Hundred" (picture) and another Chinese production, the comedy "Love You Forever," brought in more than $2 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In China, the cinemas are open, even if only with a capacity of 50 percent.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Collapse of the US market Hollywood has recorded financial losses, and less high-profile productions have entered the race for the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Many films from Netflix and Amazon are in the race.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world German films in New York Five German arthouse films were due to open in New York cinemas in 2021, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani (picture) or the migrant drama "Exile." Now they have to assert themselves online. The films are part of the "Kino! Germany Now!" selection promoted by the German Film Office. Supported by the Goethe-Institute, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of German films.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world 'Bridgerton' and COVID? After season 1 of "Bridgerton" topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and was streamed by 82 million households — more than ever before — a sequel is now due. Since the series is based on many intimate scenes, Phoebe Dynevor, actress of Daphne Bridgerton, has great doubts that a second season can be filmed under current hygiene rules.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Rescheduling for the Berlinale The first major European film festival, which traditionally takes place in Berlin at the end of January / beginning of February, is being remodeled and rescheduled. Industry professionals will meet digitally in March, when the competition will also run. The award ceremony is planned for June, when the Berlin audience can watch the films. But only if the pandemic is contained by then.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world James Bond in October The latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theatrical release should now be October 8, 2021, according to the US production studio MGM. What is probably Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has been pushed back by a year.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Films in the waiting room The film year 2021 will be different. Because many film releases have been postponed due to closed theaters, cinephiles could possibly expect a concentrated selection from spring or mid-2021. In addition to the new Bond film, the Marvel film "Black Widow" with Scarlett Johansson (picture) as well as the sequel to "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise are on hold.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Cannes postponed The Cannes Film Festival, which should have been held in May, has been postponed by two months, to July 6-17, 2021. In 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers only published a list of 56 films that they included in the official selection and held a symbolic "mini-festival" in October.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Coronavirus documentaries Already in 2020, there were documentaries about the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. Now there will be a new contribution in 2021. "In the Same Breath" by Nanfu Wang ("Land of Only Children") tells of misinformation and misconduct on the part of the Chinese and US governments with regard to COVID-19. Author: Sabine Oelze



Merkel said that the pandemic is not only a stress test for culture, but also for the government, and appealed for understanding. She said she would definitely take on board some of the issues discussed by artists and bring them to the attention of the Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grütters.

What will become of culture after the pandemic?

There is concern across the industry that cultural funding will be cut after the pandemic. Some theaters have already announced that productions will have to be downsized.

Meanwhile, many new digital and cultural education projects emerging during the pandemic, especially those pitched at young people via museums, have limited financial support. There is a fear that such projects that have helped keep artists and institutions afloat during the pandemic would come to nothing without follow-up funding.

In response, Angela Merkel assured that the cultural sector will continue to receive support after the pandemic.

"You have to make provisions in good times," Merkel stressed, adding that the continued aid will affirm the importance of culture into the future. But for now, Merkel's key refrain is to act "sensibly" to ensure that infection rates fall.

This article was adapted from the original German by Stuart Braun.