 Merkel: East German upbringing influenced my leadership style | News | DW | 09.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Merkel: East German upbringing influenced my leadership style

Angela Merkel has said that her leadership style is partly shaped by her youth in the communist former German Democratic Republic. The German chancellor also described her upbringing in the east as "almost comfortable."

Angela Merkel speaks at a press confernece (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that her leadership style is partly shaped by her upbringing in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR).

Merkel made the remarks in an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung a day ahead of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"For 35 years, I experienced the official opinion as different from my own," Merkel said, referring to the communist leadership of the former East Germany. "I was alone with my opinion, or shared it with very few people. That's why it does not bother me when others see things differently."

The chancellor has successfully pushed through several divisive policies during her 14 years in power, a fact that she credits to her youthful experience of having a dissenting opinion.

Read more: Angela Merkel's American dream — if the Berlin Wall hadn't fallen

Angela Merkel (nee Kasner) pictured in 1973 in the GDR (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Gurlt)

Angela Merkel (nee Kasner) pictured in 1973 in the GDR

'Comfortable' life in the GDR

In the interview, Merkel also described the quality of life that she experienced under East German rule.

"Life in the GDR was almost comfortable in a certain way sometimes, because there were some things one simply couldn't influence," she told the newspaper.

"There are a lot of people," she added, "who simply had a hard time understanding that there was a difference between the GDR state and the individual life of the GDR citizens."

"I've been asked if you could be happy in the GDR, and if you could laugh. Yes, but we made compromises," she said.

The chancellor will participate in several events over the weekend to mark the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, having welcomed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

Merkel was born in the West German city of Hamburg in 1954 but moved with her family to Brandenburg, in East Germany, when she was only three months old.

ed/dr (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 00:37

Merkel: "We must do even more" to ensure that everybody lives in safety

DW recommends

Pompeo and Merkel emphasize close ties despite differences

Despite tensions, Merkel and Pompeo underscored the "close friendship" between their two countries during the US secretary of state's visit to Berlin. Earlier, Pompeo slammed authoritarianism in Russia and China. (08.11.2019)  

Angela Merkel's American dream — if the Berlin Wall hadn't fallen

If the Berlin Wall had never fallen in 1989, today the German Chancellor might be on a road trip through the US and listening to Bruce Springsteen, she told a magazine. But she wouldn't have taken an American car. (05.11.2019)  

Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin near site of Cold War speech

The larger-than-life statue sits atop the US Embassy, near where Reagan gave his "tear down this wall" speech. Merkel thanked the US for its help, but she reserved her praise for a different former US president. (08.11.2019)  

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism

At a memorial to victims of neo-Nazi terrorism, the chancellor said the government must prevent a resurgence of such hatred. Her comments came shortly after several politicians received death threats from the far-right. (04.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel: "We must do even more" to ensure that everybody lives in safety  

Related content

Mauerfall Berlin

The day the Berlin Wall came down 09.11.2019

The Cold War, a global power struggle between dictatorship and democracy, ended in Berlin on November 9, 1989. The course of history, however, was set in motion by decisive events outside the country long before that.

Kaufhaus des Westens am 20 01 2018 in Berlin KaDeWe

East Germans storm KaDeWe after Berlin Wall falls 07.11.2019

East Germans headed West to go shopping once the Berlin Wall came down 30 years ago

Deutschland Angela Merkel bei Porsche

Angela Merkel's American dream — if the Berlin Wall hadn't fallen 05.11.2019

If the Berlin Wall had never fallen in 1989, today the German Chancellor might be on a road trip through the US and listening to Bruce Springsteen, she told a magazine. But she wouldn't have taken an American car.

Advertisement