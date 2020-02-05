Merkel demands AfD-backed state premier step down

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the election of Thomas Kemmerich as Thuringia state premier with far-right help "unforgivable."
"The result must be reversed," she said during a press conference while on a visit to South Africa, calling the election "a bad day for democracy."
