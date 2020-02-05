 Merkel demands AfD-backed state premier step down | News | DW | 06.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Merkel demands AfD-backed state premier step down

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the election of Thomas Kemmerich as Thuringia state premier with far-right help "unforgivable."

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was "unforgivable" that a state minister president had been electedexpressly because of the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"The result must be reversed," she said during a press conference while on a visit to South Africa, calling the election "a bad day for democracy."

More to come...

Related content

Ministerpräsidentenwahl in Thüringen

Far-right AfD kingmakers in German state election 05.02.2020

There were protests in Germany after a conservative state premier was elected with help from the far-right Alternative for Germany. However, the newly elected leader dismissed the idea of a coalition with the party.

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel besucht NSU-Gedenkort in Zwickau

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism 04.11.2019

At a memorial to victims of neo-Nazi terrorism, the chancellor said the government must prevent a resurgence of such hatred. Her comments came shortly after several politicians received death threats from the far-right.

BdT - Kartoffelernte in Thüringen

Germany's center parties nervous ahead of election in the east 27.10.2019

The eastern German state of Thuringia goes to the polls on Sunday with the socialist Left party in a tight race with conservatives and the far-right. The result could look bad for Angela Merkel as her term ends.

Advertisement