Merkel: Coronavirus is Germany's greatest challenge since World War Two

In a once-of-kind televised nationwide address delivered Wednesday evening, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on German citizens to recognize the gravity posed by the coronavirus and to do their part in helping to slow its spread.

Her speech came one day after Germany instituted restrictive measures in an attempt to curb transmission.

Read more: Coronavirus: First German town imposes lockdown

On Wednesday, Germany registered a jump of over 1,000 infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the day before. Just under 12,000 individuals have been infected in Germany, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

'Greatest challenge'

Merkel spoke directly to the camera in the pre-recorded remarks. She described the fight against the virus as Germany's greatest challenge since the end of WWII and appealed for national unity.

"The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Since German unification, no, since the Second World War, there has been no challenge to our nation that has demanded such a degree of common and united action," she said.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



Unlike countries such as Italy, France and Spain, Germany has not instituted a lockdown. However, it has closed its borders to non-EU citizens, restricted travel and ordered the closure of many public, commercial and educational spaces.

Read more: UN — 24 million jobs could be lost because of coronavirus

Merkel urged Germans to follow these measures, underling that successful defeat of the virus depended on every person doing his or her part.

"I truly believe that we will succeed in the task before us, so long as all the citizens of this country understand that it is also THEIR task," she said. " I also want to tell you why we also need YOUR contribution and what each and every person can do to help."

Earlier in the day, German health experts warned that the total infections could reach as high as 10 million individuals in the next months if citizens do not follow the measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Merkel had previously said that up to 70% of Germany's population of roughly 83 million people could eventually be infected.

Maintaining an 'open democracy' in times of crisis

It was the first time in her 15 years as chancellor that Merkel has delivered an unscheduled address directly to the German nation. She struck an untypically personal note and promised transparency.

"I am addressing you today in this unusual manner, because I want to tell you what is guiding me as chancellor and all of my colleagues in the government at this time. That is part of an open democracy - that we explain our political decisions and make them transparent."

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Turkish Super Lig The most prominent European top-flight football competition that has continued holding matches is the Super Lig in Turkey, albeit behind closed doors. Former German international Lukas Podolski, who started for Antalyaspor on Monday, criticized the decision, telling German tabloid Bild: "Football without fans is nothing."

The sports playing on despite coronavirus NRL, Australia The National Rugby League, Australian rugby league’s top division and world’s richest competition in the 13-man rugby code, has gone ahead with matches behind closed doors after playing its first round of games with fans. The league has requested government assistance after warning of a "catastrophic hit" to its finances.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Australian Rules Football The Australian Football League (AFL), one of the country’s most watched competitions, has already shortened its season from 22 matches to 17, with each of the league’s 18 teams playing each other once. On Wednesday, the league will decide whether to start the season as scheduled on Thursday without fans or postpone the start of the campaign.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Snooker World Championship, England There has been no official word as to whether the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, England, scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will be called off. The WPBSA, the sport’s governing body, said last week that amateur qualifiers on April 8 to 15 are due to go ahead. However, the Coral Tour Championship, due to commence this Thursday, has been postponed.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The fate of one of the biggest sporting events on the 2020 calendar is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still committed to holding the Games — though a member of Tokyo organizing committee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. On Thursday, an Olympic torch passing in Athens is scheduled to go ahead without spectators.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus A League, Australia Australia’s football association has said the final six weeks of the A-League will go ahead without fans. The season could be compressed into three or four weeks if necessary. This weekend’s final in the W-League, Australia’s top women’s division, will be played behind closed doors. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Merkel also drew on her own personal history as a former East Germany citizen:

"Let me assure you: for someone like myself, for whom freedom of travel and movement were hard-won rights, such restrictions can only be justified when they are absolutely necessary. In a democracy, they should not be enacted lightly – and only ever temporarily. But at the moment they are essential – in order to save human lives."

Read more: Few Germans afraid of coronavirus

As of Wednesday, a total of 28 individuals had died from COVID-19 in Germany, according to John Hopkins.

" We are a community in which every life and every person counts," she said.

'We are not doomed'

As in her previous statements on the virus, Merkel emphasized the necessity of social distancing. "It's down to each and every one of us. We are not doomed to helplessly watch the spread of the virus. We have a means to fight it: we must practice social distancing out of consideration for one another."

Read more: Coronavirus — How Germany is showing solidarity amid the outbreak

Experts have recommended keeping at least a two-meter distance between individuals and avoided congregating in groups.

Merkel praised the work of medical professionals and supermarket employees and also assured Germans there would continue to be food in stores. Germany has experienced panic buying in the last week.

She also stressed that Germany "will do whatever it takes" to help get the German economy and business back on their feet. The health crisis has caused set stock markets tumbling and choked off business activity around the world. German banks have predicted that the country's GDP for the year will fall by 5%.

With numbers continuing to rise every day, the chancellor called it a "dynamic situation" and said the government "will continue to learn as we go along, so that we can change tack at any time and take different steps using different tools."

Keep up to speed with the day's events when it comes to coronavirus with our live updates page.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.