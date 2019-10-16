Merkel: Brexit talks progressing, but 'not at goal'

Chancellor Angela Merkel is briefing German lawmakers in the Bundestag on the status of Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK, before heading to Brussels for a crunch EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

What Merkel said:

"A Brexit deal is in everyone's interest, we will negotiate a deal until the last minute;"

"We're on a better path, but haven't reached an agreement yet;"

"It's clear we won't allow a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland;"

"We will campaign to ensure Good Friday Agreement not jeopardized;"

"Germany will do all it can to ensure future relations with the UK are rosy."

At a news conference on Wednesday in the French city of Toulouse, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they expected an agreement could be sealed at the meeting. With the UK's departure date looming, hopes were increasingly turning toward getting a broad political commitment, with the full legal details to be hammered out later.

But Brexit negotiations have been here before — seemingly closing in on a deal that is dashed at the last moment. The UK's Parliament has already voted down prospective deals three times. Even if a deal is inked this week, moves in the British Parliament could still mean another delay to the UK's planned October 31 departure.

No weapons to Turkey

Merkel also spoke about the ongoing Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, stressing that Germany won't deliver any weapons to Turkey. Turkey launched its long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria last week targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to withdraw from the border.

The German chancellor said she has urged Turkey to end the military operation.

sri/rt (dpa, Reuters, AP)

