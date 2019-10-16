Merkel: Brexit talks progressing, but 'not at goal'

Chancellor Angela Merkel is briefing German lawmakers in the Bundestag on the status of Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK, before heading to Brussels for a crunch EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Merkel on Brexit

Even though the EU "is prepared" for a no-deal Brexit, Merkel emphasized that a regulated departure would be "better for everyone." On Brexit, she also said:

"A Brexit deal is in everyone's interest, we will negotiate a deal until the last minute;"

"We're on a better path, but haven't reached an agreement yet;"

"It's clear we won't allow a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland;"

"We will campaign to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is not jeopardized;"

"The single market cannot be called into question;"

"Germany will do all it can to ensure future relations with the UK are rosy."

At a news conference on Wednesday in the French city of Toulouse, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they expected an agreement could be sealed at the meeting. With the UK's departure date looming, hopes were increasingly turning toward getting a broad political commitment, with the full legal details to be hammered out later.

But Brexit negotiations have been here before — seemingly closing in on a deal that is dashed at the last moment. The UK's Parliament has already voted down prospective deals three times. Even if a deal is inked this week, moves in the British Parliament could still mean another delay to the UK's planned October 31 departure.

No weapons to Turkey

Merkel also spoke about the ongoing Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, stressing that Germany won't deliver any weapons to Turkey. Turkey launched the operation last week targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to withdraw from the border.

The German chancellor said she had urged Turkey to end the military action.

Read more: Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

Turkey's incursion into Syria and the EU's response will also be discussed by the bloc's leaders during the summit in Brussels. The EU, which has a close relationship with Turkey on an array of subjects such as migration and trade, has stopped short of imposing sanctions.

The next EU budget

Other topics on the agenda of the EU leaders include a negotiating a framework for the next long-term EU budget, due by the end of the year.

Merkel told lawmakers she would discuss a "discount for Germany."

Also, North Macedonia and Albania are awaiting word from the summit on whether they can start EU accession talks, after EU ministers failed to come to agreement on the move due to French-led opposition.

