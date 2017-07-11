Merkel asks Russia to use its Taliban influence on evacuations

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Angela Merkel has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin one last time as German chancellor. The talks came amidst the backdrop of the chaos in Afghanistan and on the anniversary of Alexei Navalny's poisoning.
The visit is likely to be the last in Merkel's capacity as chancellor as she is due to step down from politics following Germany's general election in September.
But it comes at a time of immense global strife, just days after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, rising tensions in Ukraine, and with Russian dissidents sitting in jail.
Speaking at a joint press conference Putin said he had constructive dialogue with Merkel and extensively discussed relations with Germany.
He said Russia would always receive Merkel as a guest when she finished her role as chancellor adding that the leaders have always been in touch with one another and were able to have constructive dialogue.
Merkel said that talks with Russia weren't always easy but there was no reasonable alternative but to talk to one another.
Afghanistan was put down as an important talking point.
Putin said developments in the country were also a high priority. The movement of the Taliban was spoken about and Putin said: "The country of Afghanistan must not crumble fully."
Merkel spoke about efforts to get people to safety and said there was willingness to work with the Taliban on humanitarian grounds.
"I have given information that we in Germany consider it most important to evacuate people who have worked for over 20 years for us. Those citizens of Afghanistan should receive a place to stay in Germany," Merkel said.
"I have asked also the Russian side to tell the Taliban that we would like to work with the Taliban regarding humanitarian situations, and of course that is more possible if those people who have helped us over all those years... can get an opportunity to leave the country."
Ukraine was another important talking point, but Putin asserted that peace was elusive.
Merkel said there was a stalemate and people continued to die. Merkel hoped for some progress to be made in the next few weeks. She called the 2014 annexation of Crimea a gross violation.
Merkel echoed Putin's sentiments of a constructive dialogue, but took a firm stance on Navalny.
The chancellor demanded his release and said his continued imprisonment was unacceptable.
Prior to meeting Putin, Merkel attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, marking 80 years since Nazi troops invaded the Soviet Union.
Despite their strong political differences, the two have managed to keep lines of communication open over the years.
Some would argue that over 16 years of Merkel's leadership, it would have been difficult not to have fostered some type of working relationship.
The two are able to speak one another's languages fluently and their exchanges over the years have become talking points.
Putin and his large black Labrador called Konni featured in one of the more memorable visits in 2007.
Merkel, who was once bitten by a dog, appeared visibly uneasy as the Russian president's dog casually strode in and gave the German chancellor a couple of sniffs.
"I think although the Russian president knew very well that I was not exactly eager to meet his dog, he brought it with him. But that's the way it was. And you can see how I was trying to stay brave, by looking in Putin's direction and not at the dog," she told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung at the time.
Merkel's eye rolls, most prominently on display during talks with Putin at a summit in 2017, will no doubt also be missed in future exchanges between the two states.
