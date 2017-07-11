MEP suggests that BioNTech founders appear on euro notes

A member of the European Parliament suggested to the European Central Bank (ECB) on Sunday that BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci be depicted on one of the notes.

German Free Democrat (FDP) politician Moritz Körner is the origin of the suggestion.

'Their work has saved the lives of millions of Europeans'

"Important European figures like the BioNTech founding couple Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci should be printed on the new euro notes," said Körner, as quote by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. "Their work has saved the lives of millions of Europeans," he added.

"The trajectory of their life is an impressive story about integration, progress, entrepreneurship, scientific excellence and the potential of an open immigrant society."

BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine which is being used to stem the tide of the pandemic

Türeci and Sahin are the founders of the Mainz-based company BioNTech. In a partnership with the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, BioNTech developed an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine which is being used to stem the tide of the pandemic.

What will the redesign process look like?

On January 1, 2001, euro cash was introduced as the official currency of the Eurozone, a monetary union that currently includes 19 of the EU's 27 member states.

Twenty years later, the ECB initiated a process to redesign the banknotes.

The public is to have a say in the extensive euro redesign process. European citizens will be surveyed and a carefully balanced advisory group will be formed with members from each of the 19 Eurozone states.

However, it will be many years before a new design is settled on.

sdi/aw (AFP, dpa)