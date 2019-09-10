MEP Nathalie Loiseau: France 'is not in chaos'

France has been badly affected by strikes and nationwide protests against the government, but former minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau defended President Emmanuel Macron by saying he has been reforming the country "with a steady path."

Talking to DW's Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian in Brussels, Loiseau rejected the notion that the country is in chaos and said reforms in France are working.

"There is no strike anymore in railways or public transportation and there will be the most ambitious pension system reform for decades," said Loiseau, who is now a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the liberal Renew Europe group.

"We are the second most attractive country in the EU for foreign investors, we have one of the highest growth rates in the EU, we have a number of unemployed which is decreasing steadily," she added.

Loiseau also "strongly denied" a report last year by France's independent human rights watchdog, theDefenseur des Droits de l'Homme, which detailed the emergence of what it described as a policy of "reinforced security and repression" in the country.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Mad at Macron Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Nationwide protests Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Clashes and destruction The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Cracking under pressure The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Paris on lockdown Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Speech to the nation On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Neighboring discontent In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests NYE calm Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests No end in 2019 Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Grand debate' In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron launched a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Rubber bullets do damage, too Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Court rules rubber bullets fair game Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."



Tim Sebastian also mentioned the fact that both the UN and the Council of Europe criticized what they saw as disproportionate use of force against demonstrators on the streets of France.

But according to Loiseau, "there was disproportionate violence in my country and there were casualties caused by road blockades by yellow vests."

"Can, should we forget about it? (...) I will never, because I was elected by my fellow citizens."

Loiseau emphasized that freedoms "are respected and protected."

"Freedom to go on strike, that's fine, that's even constitutional in my country. But freedom not to go on strike should be protected as well. And freedom of movement should be protected as well," she added.

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron: Is the honeymoon over?

Multilateralism or go it alone diplomacy?

Tim Sebastian pressed Loiseau, who was her country's minister for European Affairs between 2017 and 2019, on the strong perception that Macron has favored a go it alone diplomacy instead of the multilateral initiatives he claims to value.

On Russia, for instance, there have been reports that Macron did not inform the German government, one of his closest allies, before calling for a new EU approach to Moscow.

Watch video 02:37 Share Nordstream 2 is nearing completion but controversy remains Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3U8Uu Nordstream 2 is nearing completion but controversy remains

Loiseau rejected this idea by saying that France is "fully in line with the European position Ukraine, Crimea, Donbass and the rest."

"We have responsibilities, we defend European values, we carry (a) European voice and we share European positions," she stressed.

And regarding Germany, the former minister said she would have preferred not to see the Nord Stream 2 project "supported so heavily by Germany because it deepens our dependency on Russian gas."

"Emmanuel Macron said it very bluntly: it's not a question of concessions. It's a question of having our voice heard," she said.

A Brexit deal in eleven months?

Watch video 26:06 Share Brexit Special: How did we get here? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CTgb Brexit Special: How did we get here?

The former minister will also probably have her voice heard on Brexit, as she takes up a position on a new UK coordination group at the European Parliament, set up as part of the upcoming trade negotiations with Britain.

Loiseau admitted to Tim Sebastian that it won't be possible to get a deal "on everything" in eleven months and that it will "probably" be a bare-bones deal.

And she added that "there is no good Brexit."

"Brexit is bad whatever form it has, but protecting the rights of our companies, protecting our priorities, protecting the European project is key," said Loiseau.

"They have chosen in Britain to get out of the European Union. Fair enough."

"We have not chosen to destroy the EU on our side, and we will not", she concluded.

Read more: Can Britain really do the trade deal it wants with the EU?