 MEP Nathalie Loiseau: France ′is not in chaos′ | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 22.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World

MEP Nathalie Loiseau: France 'is not in chaos'

Talking on DW's Conflict Zone, the former French minister for European Affairs defended President Emmanuel Macron's record and said controversial reforms in her country are working.

Watch video 26:06

Nathalie Loiseau on Conflict Zone

France has been badly affected by strikes and nationwide protests against the government, but former minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau defended President Emmanuel Macron by saying he has been reforming the country "with a steady path."

Talking to DW's Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian in Brussels, Loiseau rejected the notion that the country is in chaos and said reforms in France are working.

"There is no strike anymore in railways or public transportation and there will be the most ambitious pension system reform for decades," said Loiseau, who is now a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the liberal Renew Europe group.

"We are the second most attractive country in the EU for foreign investors, we have one of the highest growth rates in the EU, we have a number of unemployed which is decreasing steadily," she added.

Loiseau also "strongly denied" a report last year by France's independent human rights watchdog, theDefenseur des Droits de l'Homme, which detailed the emergence of what it described as a policy of "reinforced security and repression" in the country.

  • A yellow vest demonstrator has a picture of Macron on it with the word, 'dictator' under his face (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Mad at Macron

    Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

  • Police confront yellow vest protesters in Antibes, France (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Nationwide protests

    Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

  • A yellow-vest protester holds up a flare on the Champs-Elysees (Reuters/B. Tessier)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Clashes and destruction

    The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

  • Macron presses his lips together and looks down as he stands next to a guard (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Cracking under pressure

    The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

  • A man in a gas mask with a french flag stands in front of burning debris in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattiale Pictorium)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Paris on lockdown

    Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

  • Macron sits at an elaborate desk and holds out his hands as he gives a televised address (Reuters/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Speech to the nation

    On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

  • Two protesters in yellow vests cling to one another and cry out as police stand in the background (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Neighboring discontent

    In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

  • Protesters in yellow vests stand in front of the Arc d'Triomphe (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    NYE calm

    Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

  • A protester jumps on a car in Paris (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    No end in 2019

    Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

  • Yellow Vest women protesters during a demonstration of the 'Yellow Vests Women' in Paris

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests

    Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

  • Macron speaks at the first 'great national debate' meeting in Grand Bourgtheroulde (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Grand debate'

    In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron launched a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

  • French Yellow Vest activist Jerome Rodrigues (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Rubber bullets do damage, too

    Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

  • A French police officer during a yellow vest protest (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Court rules rubber bullets fair game

    Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."


Tim Sebastian also mentioned the fact that both the UN and the Council of Europe criticized what they saw as disproportionate use of force against demonstrators on the streets of France.

But according to Loiseau, "there was disproportionate violence in my country and there were casualties caused by road blockades by yellow vests."

"Can, should we forget about it? (...) I will never, because I was elected by my fellow citizens."

Loiseau emphasized that freedoms "are respected and protected."

"Freedom to go on strike, that's fine, that's even constitutional in my country. But freedom not to go on strike should be protected as well. And freedom of movement should be protected as well," she added.

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron: Is the honeymoon over?

Multilateralism or go it alone diplomacy?

Tim Sebastian pressed Loiseau, who was her country's minister for European Affairs between 2017 and 2019, on the strong perception that Macron has favored a go it alone diplomacy instead of the multilateral initiatives he claims to value.  

On Russia, for instance, there have been reports that Macron did not inform the German government, one of his closest allies, before calling for a new EU approach to Moscow.

Watch video 02:37

Nordstream 2 is nearing completion but controversy remains

Loiseau rejected this idea by saying that France is "fully in line with the European position Ukraine, Crimea, Donbass and the rest."

"We have responsibilities, we defend European values, we carry (a) European voice and we share European positions," she stressed.

And regarding Germany, the former minister said she would have preferred not to see the Nord Stream 2 project "supported so heavily by Germany because it deepens our dependency on Russian gas."

"Emmanuel Macron said it very bluntly: it's not a question of concessions. It's a question of having our voice heard," she said.

A Brexit deal in eleven months?

Watch video 26:06

Brexit Special: How did we get here?

The former minister will also probably have her voice heard on Brexit, as she takes up a position on a new UK coordination group at the European Parliament, set up as part of the upcoming trade negotiations with Britain.

Loiseau admitted to Tim Sebastian that it won't be possible to get a deal "on everything" in eleven months and that it will "probably" be a bare-bones deal.

And she added that "there is no good Brexit."

"Brexit is bad whatever form it has, but protecting the rights of our companies, protecting our priorities, protecting the European project is key," said Loiseau.

"They have chosen in Britain to get out of the European Union. Fair enough."

"We have not chosen to destroy the EU on our side, and we will not", she concluded.

Read more: Can Britain really do the trade deal it wants with the EU?

DW recommends

Macron calls for compromise but vows to deliver pension reform

The president has announced he will not back down on pension reforms despite ongoing strikes crippling the country's public transport system. Macron has maintained that the reform "is a project of social justice." (01.01.2020)  

Has Brussels pushed Brexit talks to the brink?

With just weeks to go before the UK's planned exit from the EU, many issues remain unsolved. Is it time Brussels was more flexible over Brexit? An MEP from the European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group talks to DW. (06.03.2019)  

Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty

France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK. (10.09.2019)  

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

French President Emmanuel Macron's concessions to protesters have not been enough to end demonstrations replete with violence and vandalism. DW takes a look at the chronology of the protests shaking France's streets. (06.01.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (01.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nathalie Loiseau on Conflict Zone  

Brexit Special: How did we get here?  

Nordstream 2 is nearing completion but controversy remains  

Strikes against Macron in France  

France paralyzed by strikes  

Related content

Frankreich Emmanuel Macron und Boris Johnson in Paris

Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty 10.09.2019

France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK.

DW Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian (DW/M. Martin )

Conflict Zone: 'It's the violations of human rights we are talking about' 13.12.2018

35 guests in 23 cities around the world: 2018 was a busy year for Conflict Zone, DW's flagship political interview program. These were some of the highlights.

Frankreich Macron will Einwanderungspolitik verschärfen

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns 05.03.2019

In a slow European Union election campaign, France's president has taken the initiative by calling for sweeping reforms to the bloc. A fresh burst of energy is just what the EU needs, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement