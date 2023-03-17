Mental Health - How Can You Improve it?

When you’re in a good mood, work comes easily, and you can enjoy being with others. But bad moods can even act as a driving force. But if you feel your mental balance is disturbed long term, it’s good to seek help.
The consequences of "good vibes only"
On social media, most influencers act happy all the time. Allowing no space for negative feelings though can cause "toxic positivity". Happiness is most easily found in balance with a certain amount of unhappiness.
Bad moods are useful!
A bad mood can help kick-start change. Always being in good spirits can affect your drives – for example to meet up with friends. A slightly negative mood also often makes you more productive.
Is depression a real disease?
Loss of drive and joy, depressed mood, sleep disturbances, but also suicidal thoughts - these are symptoms of depression. There are still many misconceptions surrounding the topic.
Find the right therapist for you
Therapists for mental health should be well-trained and responsive to clients. It’s also important to have a clear roadmap for treatment. But the most important thing is that the client feels understood.
Relax!
Ongoing stress is common and bad for your health, so relaxation sometimes is a must. Strolling in the woods, acupressure mats or massage devices…what really helps to relax?
Stretching exercise for your hip and arm muscles
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates an exercise for stretching and relaxing.
