Mental Health - How Can You Improve it?

When you’re in a good mood, work comes easily, and you can enjoy being with others. But bad moods can even act as a driving force. But if you feel your mental balance is disturbed long term, it’s good to seek help.

Image: Vadym Drobot/Colourbox

The consequences of "good vibes only"

On social media, most influencers act happy all the time. Allowing no space for negative feelings though can cause "toxic positivity". Happiness is most easily found in balance with a certain amount of unhappiness.

Image: Andrea Warnecke/dpa/picture alliance

Bad moods are useful!

A bad mood can help kick-start change. Always being in good spirits can affect your drives – for example to meet up with friends. A slightly negative mood also often makes you more productive.

Image: Colourbox/Aleksandr

Is depression a real disease?

Loss of drive and joy, depressed mood, sleep disturbances, but also suicidal thoughts - these are symptoms of depression. There are still many misconceptions surrounding the topic.

Image: SWR

Find the right therapist for you

Therapists for mental health should be well-trained and responsive to clients. It’s also important to have a clear roadmap for treatment. But the most important thing is that the client feels understood.

Image: YAY Images/IMAGO

Relax!

Ongoing stress is common and bad for your health, so relaxation sometimes is a must. Strolling in the woods, acupressure mats or massage devices…what really helps to relax?

Image: Aurelia

Stretching exercise for your hip and arm muscles

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates an exercise for stretching and relaxing.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 18.03.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 19.03.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 20.03.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 22.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

THU 23.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 18.03.2023 – 09:30 UTC

WED 22.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3