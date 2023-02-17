Memphis officers plead 'not guilty' in Tyre Nichols death

A group of former Memphis police officers who face second-degree murder and other charges have pleaded not guilty. The five are standing trial over the violent arrest and death of young Black man Tyre Nichols.

Five former police officers on Friday pleaded "not guilty" to charges that they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating last month in Memphis, Tennessee.

The killing of 29-year-old Nichols is the latest to spark nationwide protests in the US and reignite intense public discussion about police brutality.

What we know so far

Footage of the incident shows the five officers, who are also Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols after stopping his car close to his home on January 7. He died three days later in hospital.

Nichols, who was stopped for an alleged traffic violation, was pulled out of his car by officers who used profanity. At least one of the officers was brandishing a gun.

An officer hit Nichols with a stun gun, but video footage shows that Nichols ran away, towards his nearby home.

The officers, who were part of a crime-suppression team known as

Scorpion, caught up with Nichols. They punched, kicked, and hit him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

Video footage showed that the officers stood and talked with one another after the beating as Nichols struggled with his injuries on the ground. He died three days later in hospital.

What happened in court?

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin

III and Justin Smith appeared before a judge at Shelby County Criminal Court.

Attorneys representing the five made a brief initial plea hearing in a case that has drawn national attention.

The men pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The former officers — all of whom were fired after a police investigation — are out on bond.

Judge James Jones warned the defendants and the family of Nichols present in court that the trial could be long and involve "high emotions." He urged "civility" for all those involved.

"Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But, it's important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee as well as each one of these defendants have an absolute right to a fair trial."

Funeral of Tyre Nichols held in Memphis

"And I will not allow any behavior that could jeopardize that right," he said.

Jones noted that there was a large amount of evidence to be collected and set the next court date for May 1.

