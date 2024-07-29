  1. Skip to content
Melissa Kent

Before moving to Germany, Melissa was the UN correspondent for CBC/ Radio Canada based in New York City. During her 10 years in the posting, she reported in English and French on wide-ranging topics of international interest from the UN and greater New York area, including discord in the Security Council over the wars in Syria and Yemen, Whitney Houston’s funeral, and the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn. Her career as a journalist began in the CBC Montreal newsroom in 1998. Melissa was also selected as a volunteer media instructor in Rwanda and Ghana.

A view of Palestinians gathering to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen

UN warns 'anarchy' spreading across Gaza

Senior officials say the lack of local law enforcement and basic supplies is pitting people against one another.
ConflictsJuly 29, 202402:16 min
US President Joe Biden (right) is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv in 2023

Democrats face backlash over Biden support for Israel

Kamala Harris, who may depart from Biden's stance on Israel, is set to meet Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
PoliticsJuly 24, 202402:34 min
The US and Ukraine have signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

G7 leaders agree to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The US and Ukraine have also signed a 10-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.
PoliticsJune 14, 202402:24 min
supporters welcome Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters

India: Modi wins third term despite heavy losses

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in the country’s general elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202402:08 min
Yambali villagers search for survivors of a huge landslide.

UN agency fears 670 dead after Papua New Guinea landslide

The estimated death toll from the UN's migration agency comes as rescuers try to move survivors to safer ground.
CatastropheMay 26, 202401:17 min
A view of Iranian citizens attending a ceremony in memory of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Funeral events begin for Iranian president

Thousands joined a remembrance procession for President Ebrahim Raisi and those who died with him in a helicopter crash.
PoliticsMay 21, 202401:37 min
