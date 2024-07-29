Melissa Kent

Before moving to Germany, Melissa was the UN correspondent for CBC/ Radio Canada based in New York City. During her 10 years in the posting, she reported in English and French on wide-ranging topics of international interest from the UN and greater New York area, including discord in the Security Council over the wars in Syria and Yemen, Whitney Houston’s funeral, and the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn. Her career as a journalist began in the CBC Montreal newsroom in 1998. Melissa was also selected as a volunteer media instructor in Rwanda and Ghana.