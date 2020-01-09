 #Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry′s announcement | Digital Culture | DW | 09.01.2020

Digital Culture

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

Meghan and Harry announced on Wednesday that they intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.

As always, Twitter users were quick to comment on the unexpected news.

"Omg so Harry & Meghan didn't even get permission, they just ghosted!" tweeted TV series writer Camilla Blackett.

It turned out that Britain's royal family wasn't quite ready for the personal statement emitted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as hours after their announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a second statement pointing out that many issues still had to be worked out before Harry and Meghan's plan could be realized.

Writer Emily Dreyfuss joked on the fact that a family normally isn't a job:

Author Eric Nelson also humorously pointed out that things usually go the other way around, with public personalities quitting their jobs to spend more time with their family.

Author Saeed Jones hinted that Jordan Peele's hit horror film from 2017 might have inspired the move:

Reacting to their plans of "becoming financially independent," Trevor Noah's The Daily Show posted a job announcement for two new employees, tailored to the royals' specific skills, which include speaking impeccable English, being good at waving and having attended one or more weddings that involve swords:

A viral shout-out went to news outlet AJ+: With their headline, "Meghan Markle and her husband," they reversed an old media habit of leaving a famous man's wife unnamed:

 

Beyond the humorous posts, the hashtag #Megxit is also attached to polarized views on the royal couple's move, reflecting the racist and personal attacks against Meghan also found in the British tabloid press.

In just one example among many more using harsher words, Dan Wootton from tabloid The Sun wrote that Harry and Meghan have sparked nothing less than "a royal civil war."

But words of praise for the unusual decision also poured, including this tweet by Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo encouraging Meghan's decision to "get away from the race hate you've been subjected to in my country."

With #Megxit being co-opted by far-right commentators, one Twitter user offered an alternative hashtag that probably won't become as viral, but it does offer a good final word: 

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty Images/E. Mulholland)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    US TV actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September 2017, she told "Vanity Fair": "We're in love." They married less than 10 months later. In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie. Now the couple has surprised the world by announcing that they'd leave their functions as royals.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding (Reuters)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Watched by billions

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the focus of a media frenzy months ahead of the event, held on May 19, 2018. The traditional royal ceremony included for the first time elements of African American culture, such as a gospel choir, in reference to Meghan's roots. Several high profile Hollywood celebrities were among the guests — friends of the former actress.

  • Prince Harry, right, arrives with his girlfriend Meghan Markle arrive to wheelchair tennis during the Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/N. Denette)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A smiling couple

    Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

  • rincess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (2nd L) Prince William (2nd R) and Prince Charles (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day (Johny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The young Harry

    The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

  • Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    After Princess Diana's death

    Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

  • Prince Charles (R), former husband of Diana, their two sons, Harry (C) and William follow the hearse in a limousine as the coffin of Princess of Wales is transported during the funeral (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A long process of grief

    Harry publicly revealed how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support of a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the "Daily Telegraph" that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well."

  • Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The playboy prince grows up

    The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

  • Britain's Prince Harry wearing his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his Apache Helicopter (John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    The army as escape

    Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. That same year, he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

  • Prince William and Harry (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Wigglesworth)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    A popular prince

    Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country, but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

  • Prinz Harry mit Freundin Meghan Markle bei den Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Meghan Markle

    Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages in October 2017. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, as an actor she portrayed a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Henry's wife (picture-alliance/AP Invision/J. Strauss)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    First marriage with producer

    Part of the criticism came in connection with her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she shut down after she came into the royal family's spotlight. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," she wrote.

  • Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017(picture-alliance/SOLO Syndication/M. Large)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

    Humanitarian work

    Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


