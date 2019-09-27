 Megan Rapinoe blasts IOC over new protest policy | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.01.2020

Sports

Megan Rapinoe blasts IOC over new protest policy

US football star Megan Rapinoe has hit back at a new protest policy introduced for the Tokyo Olympics. The new rules will ban kneeling and political hand gestures at Olympic events, but it is unlikely to perturb Rapinoe.

FIFA Frauenfußball WM 2019 Finale USA - Niederlande (Getty Images/R. Cianflone)

Megan Rapinoe has forged her reputation on the football pitch thanks to her incisive runs, intelligent positioning and ice-cool finishing. But off the pitch, her political views and well-documented protests have elevated her reputation beyond just sport.

But under new rules introduced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Rapinoe's political views could be quashed when she makes an expected appearance at Tokyo 2020 with the US national team.

A new three-page policy announced this week states that kneeling, political hand gestures or disrespect during medal ceremonies will not be tolerated.

Rapinoe made headlines back in 2016 for kneeling during the US national anthem in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. She has continued that protest ever since and refused to sing the anthem at the recent World Cup.

She responded to the IOC's announcement in typical style on Instagram, saying athletes "will not be silenced".

Ambiguity remains

Quite what kind of punishment Rapinoe or any other athlete would get for breaking the new rules is so far unclear.

"Each incident will be evaluated by their respective National Olympic Committee, International Federation and the IOC, and disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis as necessary," is all the policy offers.

The new document clarifies ambiguity in Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter which merely states that, "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

Peru Pan American Games 2019 | Gwendolyn Berry (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Cruz)

Gwen Berry protests during the Pan American Games.

It follows protests by two US athletes at the recent Pan American Games, with fencer Race Imboden kneeling and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raising a fist in protest during medal ceremonies. Both were put on a 12-month probation by the US Olympic Committee.

Berry joined Rapinoe's opposition to the new policy, telling Yahoo Sports that it was "crazy".

"It's like, 'If you do something, you'll get in trouble, but we won't tell you what it is'. It's just crazy. It's a form of control," she said.

All eyes on Tokyo

Political gestures are also banned in the field of play and in the Olympic Village, though athletes are permitted to voice opinions in official media events and on social media.

It's clear the IOC want to keep politics away from the Tokyo Olympics and this move echoes President Thomas Bach's wish earlier this year for the Games to be "politically neutral".

All eyes will now be on Rapinoe and her fellow athletes to see how they respond to the guidelines at the Tokyo Games, and how any form of protest gets punished.

js/mp (AFP, Reuters)

Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe delivers heroic performance

In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner. (28.06.2019)  

US captain Megan Rapinoe stands by White House jibe

President Donald Trump has warned Megan Rapinoe not to "disrespect" the United States flag. The US captain has said ahead of the US's quarterfinal against France that she stands by almost every word of the statement. (27.06.2019)  

Russland Moskau Dopingkontrollen

IOC president supports 'fresh look' at Russian doping 27.09.2019

The head of the International Olympic Committee has addressed allegations that critical lab data was manipulated before it was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency. Russia remains suspended by the IAAF for doping.

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has his doubts 17.09.2019

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has his doubts 17.09.2019

Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. However, many involved in the sport, including legends Tony Hawk and Titus Dittmann, are skeptical about the development.

Russland | Olympia | Doping

Anti-doping agency WADA seeks 4-year Russia Olympic ban 26.11.2019

Lab data turned over to the anti-doping agency was meant to clear the way for Russian athletes following an earlier doping suspension. Now WADA says Russia doctored the files, and is calling for another ban.

Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

