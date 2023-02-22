Meet western Cameroon's traditional masseurs 

HealthCameroonMeet western Cameroon's traditional masseurs To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthCameroonHenri Fotso11 minutes ago11 minutes agoWhen people in Cameroon break a bone or have a skeletal disorder, they mostly turn to traditional masseurs who are also bone setters. Although doctors warn of the dangers of the practice, these masseurs are beloved in Cameroon. DW meets one of them. https://p.dw.com/p/4NJDBAdvertisement