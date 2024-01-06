Young Nigerian polyglot speaks seven languages

SocietyNigeriaYoung Nigerian polyglot speaks seven languagesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaDaniel Plafker | Samson Adeleke06/01/2024June 1, 2024Ibrahim Ajayi Bayom speaks seven languages and aims to learn even more. He practices speaking the languages in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria and also has many online friends worldwide, who he chats with to practice his skills.https://p.dw.com/p/4gPdgAdvertisement