Meet the woman who wants to run against Putin in Russia

Meet the woman who wants to run against Putin in RussiaVladimir Putin has gone unchallenged for more than two decades, but former journalist and local politician Ekaterina Duntsova is planning to run against him as an independent anti-war candidate in Russia's 2024 presidential election.