Meet the Mzansi Gay Choir

Meet the Mzansi Gay ChoirSeptember 25, 2024
Other topics in Afrimaxx this week:
The tastiest C’s of Congolese kitchen
Coffee, cheese, and chocolate—each with its unique story, flavor, and cultural significance. Let’s uncover the 3Cs of the Congolese kitchen, where tradition meets taste in the heart of the DRC.
Fashion for the visually impaired
Braille is allowing the blind to experience fashion as a tactile art, where style is felt as much as it is worn. Next up, we meet Kenyan Fashion designer Angela Wanjiku.
Hakeem Onilogbo: Nollywood's special effects master
Can singing in a choir help young gay people to find a sense of safety and belonging? Sia Mzizi believes it can. Let’s find out how his Mzanzi Gay Choir celebrates human rights and self-expression.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 27.09.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 28.09.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 29.09.2024 – 16:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4