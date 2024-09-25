Meet the Mzansi Gay Choir

Can singing in a choir help young gay people to find a sense of safety and belonging? Sia Mzizi believes it can. Let’s find out how his Mzansi Gay Choir celebrates human rights and self-expression.

Other topics in Afrimaxx this week:

Image: DW

The tastiest C’s of Congolese kitchen

Coffee, cheese, and chocolate—each with its unique story, flavor, and cultural significance. Let’s uncover the 3Cs of the Congolese kitchen, where tradition meets taste in the heart of the DRC.

How Braille on clothing weaves touchable stories into fabric. Image: DW

Fashion for the visually impaired

Braille is allowing the blind to experience fashion as a tactile art, where style is felt as much as it is worn. Next up, we meet Kenyan Fashion designer Angela Wanjiku.

Hakeem Onilogbo Image: DW

Hakeem Onilogbo: Nollywood's special effects master

