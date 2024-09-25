  1. Skip to content
Meet the Mzansi Gay Choir

September 25, 2024

Can singing in a choir help young gay people to find a sense of safety and belonging? Sia Mzizi believes it can. Let’s find out how his Mzansi Gay Choir celebrates human rights and self-expression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l4bj
Eight members of the Mzanzi Gay Choir
The Mzanzi Gay ChoirImage: DW

Other topics in Afrimaxx this week: 

DW-Afrimaxx | Sendung vom 27.09.2024 | DR Kongo Kinshasa 2024 | The 3Cs in DRC
Image: DW

The tastiest C’s of Congolese kitchen

Coffee, cheese, and chocolate—each with its unique story, flavor, and cultural significance. Let’s uncover the 3Cs of the Congolese kitchen, where tradition meets taste in the heart of the DRC.

 

DW-Afrimaxx | Sendung vom 27.09.2024 | Kenia 2024 | Braille-Mode von Hisi Studio
How Braille on clothing weaves touchable stories into fabric.Image: DW

Fashion for the visually impaired

Braille is allowing the blind to experience fashion as a tactile art, where style is felt as much as it is worn. Next up, we meet Kenyan Fashion designer Angela Wanjiku.

 

Hakeem Onilogbo at work
Hakeem OnilogboImage: DW

Hakeem Onilogbo: Nollywood's special effects master

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 27.09.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 28.09.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 29.09.2024 – 16:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4