Meet the Germans is a weekly DW series presenting entertaining insights into German culture and language.

In a selection of videos, picture galleries and articles, Meet the Germans explores the quirks of everyday life and language in Germany - from hard-to-pronounce words to the perfect German breakfast. The videos are hosted by Kate Müser, a native of California who has lived in Germany for over 13 years. Follow Meet the Germans on DW's YouTube channel and at dw.com/meetthegermans.