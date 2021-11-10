Visit the new DW website

Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans is a weekly DW series presenting entertaining insights into German culture and language.

In a selection of videos, picture galleries and articles, Meet the Germans explores the quirks of everyday life and language in Germany - from hard-to-pronounce words to the perfect German breakfast. The videos are hosted by Kate Müser, a native of California who has lived in Germany for over 13 years. Follow Meet the Germans on DW's YouTube channel and at dw.com/meetthegermans.

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

23.04.2020 Weitere Pop-Up Radweg am Schöneberger Ufer, Der erste Pop-Up Radeweg in Mitte. Am Donnerstag wurde mit gelben Fahrbahnmarkierungen und Barken ein temporären Radweg am Schöneberger Ufer installiert. Berlin Berlin Deutschland *** More Pop Up Cycle Path at Schöneberger Ufer, The first Pop Up Cycle Path in Mitte On Thursday a temporary cycle path was installed at Schöneberger Ufer with yellow road markings and barks Berlin Berlin Deutschland

Germans and their beloved bike paths 28.10.2021

DW's John Marshall looks at the differences between bike culture in Germany and the US, and why you should never walk on a German bike path.
***Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug*** Sturm über Norddeutschland dpatopbilder Zwei Mädchen lassen am 09.01.2015 auf dem Schlossplatz in Oldenburg (Niedersachsen) ihre Haare im Sturm fliegen. Das erste der beiden Orkantiefs, die am Wochenende über Norddeutschland hinwegziehen, ist bereits eingetroffen. Foto: Ingo Wagner/dpa

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms 27.10.2021

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!
Meet the Germans, Zuhause Copyright: DW

German homes and how the Germans live 20.10.2021

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.

Meet the Germans, Musik Copyright: DW

German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?' 14.10.2021

Rammstein, Helene Fischer and Capital Bra have probably never been on the same playlist before, but Meet the Germans is bringing them together for a musical one-off.

Confused Man in Front of Math Formula Written on a Chalkboard | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What Germans say when they don't get it 06.10.2021

Do you understand only train station? The German language has quirky idioms for drawing a mental blank, or when people are at a loss.

Zwei Jurymitglieder verkosten das Essen bei einem Kochwettbewerb | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking 29.09.2021

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!
Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Wahl, elections Credit: DW Via rachel stewart

German politics: Elections & voting in Germany 26.09.2021

With the German election grabbing headlines, Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart takes a look at how the electoral system actually works.
Meet the Germans - Live

Meet the Germans live: Dating, elections and gender-neutral language 22.09.2021

Rachel Stewart answered your questions in the latest Meet the Germans livestream. Catch up on the best bits here.
Roter Luftballon vor blauen Himmel mit Cumulus Wolken | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

More than hot air: German idioms with 'air' 07.09.2021

What Germans say when there is room for improvement, something is in the wind, or fizzles out.
ARCHIV - Das Wort Sprache liegt aus einzelnen Buchstaben eines Familienspiels zusammengesetzt mit weiteren Buchstaben auf einem Tisch (Foto vom 15.07.2012). In Europa werden mehr als 200 Sprachen gesprochen. Zu den seit der letzten Erweiterung 23 Amtssprachen der Europäischen Union kommen noch rund 60 Minderheiten- und Regionalsprachen. Zum Europäischen Tag der Sprachen am 26. September machen Europarat und EU auf gefährdete Sprachen aufmerksam und setzen sich für Mehrsprachigkeit ein. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa-Infobox vom 25.09.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Mother tongue moments: How to combine German and English 01.09.2021

From "Handy" to "Oldtimer," the German language is riddled with Anglicisms that can be confusing, says DW's Louisa Schaefer, but that can be celebrated too.
Meet the Germans, idioms Copyright: DW

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally 25.08.2021

From offended sausages to tap-dancing bears — these idiomatic expressions bring a little poetry to the German language.

Salz, Stock-Foto (Colourbox: #6327277); Copyright: Colourbox/Haivoronska_Y

The German language's saltiest expressions 18.08.2021

Once known as "white gold," salt is essential to life. No wonder it's trickled into German idioms. And oversalting is seen as a sign that you're in love...
Meet the Germans, Kultur Copyright: DW

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture 06.08.2021

Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!
Vier Schulkinder freuen sich über den beginnenden Schulferien in Nordrhein-Westfalen und hüpfen bei Sonnenuntergang auf der Halde Norddeutschland in Neukirchen-Vluyn vor Freude in die Höhe, aufgenommen am 30.06.2009. (Illustration). Foto: Arno Burgi dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Hope on the horizon? German expressions to inspire 04.08.2021

You might find it hard to learn German, but don't give up! As one expression goes: Hope is the last to die.
Meet the Germans | Bans. Rechte: DW

6 surprising things that are banned in Germany 28.07.2021

It's no secret that Germans love rules. But did you know that washing your car or dancing in public could get you into trouble in Germany? Rachel Stewart investigates for Meet the Germans.
