Meet the Germans road trip: Western Germany

Rachel Stewart
1 hour ago

What is unique about the history and culture of Germany's westernmost states? Find out on the final leg of the Meet the Germans road trip.

By popular demand Rachel Stewart has been travelling around Germany to explore local traditions, characteristics and culture in the different regions of the country.

The fourth and final leg of the trip takes her west, with plenty of history, food, language and many curiosities along the way.  

In the Meet the Germans video series, Rachel presents her new home, Germany, from a fresh perspective. She investigates German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life as a Brit abroad. 

A young woman with long hair sits at an outdoor cafe, holding a pretzel and a beer

Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Rachel's road trip around Germany continues, and this time she's heading south to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to find out all about food, folk festivals and local pride.
CultureOctober 20, 202210:14 min
Meet the Germans | Ost

Meet the Germans road trip: Eastern Germany

Meet the Germans road trip: Eastern Germany

It's time to explore eastern Germany on the next leg of the Meet the Germans road trip, so buckle up and get ready for a good dose of food, culture, dialects and, of course, history.
CultureNovember 10, 202209:48 min
Meet the Germans Norddeutschland

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Moin! Rachel Stewart heads up north to find out more about "Plattdeutsch," fishy dishes and a very particular tea ceremony.
CultureSeptember 2, 202209:22 min
