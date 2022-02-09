  1. Skip to content
Meet the Germans road trip: Southern Germany

Rachel Stewart
53 minutes ago

Rachel's road trip around Germany continues, and this time she's heading south to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to find out all about food, folk festivals and local pride.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IQmb

By popular demand Rachel is hitting the road to discover the unique traditions, characteristics and culture that Germany's different regions have to offer. The second leg of the trip takes her down south. What does this part of Germany have to offer? 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Rachel presents her new home, Germany, from a fresh perspective. She investigates German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life as a Brit abroad. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube  or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Meet the Germans Norddeutschland

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Moin! Rachel Stewart heads up north to find out more about "Plattdeutsch," fishy dishes and a very particular tea ceremony.
CultureSeptember 2, 202209:22 min
DW Meet the Germans - Colonialism

The German colonial empire

The German colonial empire

Germany is often praised internationally for its willingness to face up to the past. So why do we hear so little about the country's colonial history? Rachel Stewart finds out for Meet the Germans.
HistoryAugust 3, 202207:09 min
Rachel Stewart | Meet the Germans Turkish

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

More than 60 years after Turkish "guest workers" started coming to Germany, Rachel Stewart looks at the legacy of that generation and German-Turkish culture today.
CultureJanuary 27, 202209:38 min
Show more stories
