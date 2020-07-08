 Meet the Germans live: Summer and vacations in Germany | Meet the Germans | DW | 08.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans live: Summer and vacations in Germany

Where do the Germans like to go on vacation? And how well do they know their barbecues? Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart answered these questions and more during a summer-themed livestream on YouTube. Catch up here!

Meet the Germans, Rachel Stewart, Livestream (DW)

Thank you to everyone who tuned in for the second live session of Meet the Germans on Youtube. Host Rachel Stewart answered questions on holidays and summer in Germany from viewers all around the globe. Here are a few of the highlights — and you can catch the whole video here.

How do barbecue habits in Germany differ from those in the UK?

Rachel: The obsession with meat is very noticeable here. There's also the seriousness of the way you talk about the barbecue itself. I reckon most Germans can talk with a lot of confidence about the positive attributes of a particular type of grill. Is it gas or coal? Is it efficient? Which brand do you have? And they're usually quite expensive  people will invest in a barbecue because it's very important.  

Will lots of people in Germany be doing a "staycation" (staying in their home country for their vacation) this year?

Yes. Because of the current situation probably more people than usual will be doing that. But a lot of Germans prefer to stay in Germany anyway  there's lots of domestic tourism. There's a great word: "Balkonien." If you're having a staycation, and you're really staying at home, people will say: "I'm going to do my holiday on 'Balkonien'"  which is a bit like saying "balcony land." It means you're just going to stay on your balcony and have a little holiday there. 

Read more: 10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

  • Meat on a BBQ (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Maurer)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Summer is 'Grill' season

    Just like in many other countries, Germans love to barbecue, and anything can go on the grill. Sausages, of course, as well any kind of meat, along with vegetables and Turkish halloumi cheese, are among the most popular options. Many Germans stick to old-fashioned coal barbecues. In cities, grilling in public parks is common.

  • Krautsalat (Colourbox)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Add a little 'Krautsalat'

    The word Kraut became a derogatory term to refer to Germans during the World Wars. Although "Kraut" itself means "herb," it is often used to refer to cabbage too - such as the popular German dish "Sauerkraut," which is finely cut, fermented cabbage, and "Krautsalat," coleslaw. Germans will dress it with vinegar instead of mayonnaise, and some people add apples and onions to the salad.

  • Potato salad (Colourbox/Bad Man Production)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    One potato option among many: 'Kartoffelsalat'

    If the German word for potato, "Kartoffel," had been simpler, it could've well become the term soldiers used to describe Germans, too. There are probably as many potato salad recipes as families in Germany - and many people will strictly follow their mother's for the rest of their life. Instead of mayonnaise, some traditional recipes combine broth, vinegar and oil for dressing.

  • Pellkartoffel mit Quark (imago)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Another potato dish: 'Pellkartoffel mit Quark'

    In the summer heat, no one feels like cooking an elaborate meal. That's why Germans came up with this favorite, based once again on the potato. To save work, "Pellkartoffeln" are potatoes boiled in the skins, removed by each diner before eating. They're served with "Quark" - a creamy dairy product similar to yogurt - that's combined with fresh herbs, salt and pepper. Simple, but addictive.

  • Fleischsalat (imago)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Salads are not just for rabbits: 'Fleischsalat'

    Vegetarians, you can close your eyes now: Germans have managed to make meat the main ingredient of a SALAD - though many people use "meat salad" as a spread for bread, to be honest. Lyoner sausage, or baloney, is cut into strips and combined with mayonnaise or sour cream, pickles, onions and other spices. You have to trust your butcher to enjoy this.

  • Matjes, apple and potatoes (imago)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Another challenge: 'Apfel-Matjes-Salat'

    "Matjes" are pickled herrings, and although they're perhaps not to everyone's liking, they're cult along the northern German coast. In this traditional recipe, also called "Matjes nach Hausfrauenart," which means "housewife's style," the pickled fish is combined with diced onions, apples, dill and creamy dairy products. This refreshing summer dish is served with - no surprise - potatoes.

  • Frankfurter grüne Sauce (imago)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Creamy herbs: 'Frankfurter Grüner Sosse'

    You might start recognizing a trend: Different German summer specialties involve a sauce that's served with potatoes - and, in this case, eggs. This traditional green sauce from the Frankfurt region celebrates the fresh herbs that are available during the summer. The sauce has its own festival and official season, opening on Maundy Thursday before Easter, called in German "Gründonnerstag."

  • Pear, beans and bacon in a plate (Colourbox)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    The summer stew: 'Birne, Bohnen und Speck'

    Pears, green beans and bacon: The name of this northern German dish is both a basic shopping list for what's needed in the recipe and a culinary poem for the taste buds. These three ingredients are cooked into a comforting stew that's salty and sweet, healthy yet with a nice touch of fat. The pears are of a variety that remains firm when cooked - available from July to September.

  • Erdbeerkuchen (Imago/Eibner)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    Competing stars of the summer: 'Beeren'

    Some Germans could probably skip the main course and simply stick to dessert all summer, as it is the season of regional fresh berries ("Beeren") and fruit ("Früchte" or "Obst"). Favorites include strawberries ("Erdbeeren"), red currant berries ("Johannisbeeren"), cherries ("Kirschen"), blueberries ("Heidelbeeren") and apricots ("Aprikosen").

  • Zwetschgen cake (Imago/Chromorange)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    'Zwetschgen': Not all plums are equal

    Another fruit that's typically used in Germany to make amazing cakes is the plum. But not just any kind of plum - one with a strange, untranslatable name: the "Zwetschge." It is similar to the damson plum, but still a distinct variety. This can be confusing for foreigners. Zwetschgen are small and oval, while "Pflaumen" (the general term for plums) are the round ones.

  • Rote Grütze (picture-alliance/J. Haas)

    11 light German foods for the summer

    The summertime staple: 'Rote Grütze'

    If you start craving "rote Grütze," then you've really adopted German food culture. Its literal translation is "red grits," but this classic can best be defined as a thick red berry fruit compote. Summer berries are combined with sugar and cornstarch. The fruit pudding is served with vanilla sauce, cream or ice cream. It's simple, but somehow summer in Germany wouldn't be the same without it.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Is touring Germany by camper van advisable?

Yes, definitely! And if you do decide to do that, you'll be in very good company, because people here love camping and they love camper vans. It's something that, at the beginning, I couldn't really buy into because I didn't want to bring all my stuff with me on holiday. The idea of a camper van, where you basically bring some of your home along with you on the road, seemed quite a bizarre idea to me. Now I think about it, it's quite a German idea: very practical, quite efficient, just having everything you need right there.

Read more:  10 expressions for traveling in Germany that you won't find in a guide book

What do you think is the reputation of Germans when they're abroad or on holiday?

In my experience, Germans really are everywhere. Even when I've been to more far-flung places, you almost always come across a German. German and Dutch people you'll find everywhere. I guess it's probably typical that German tourists will have a plan; they'll have researched everything beforehand and made notes and they'll definitely have a guide book with them, to make sure that they get to see all the best aspectsThey're maybe less spontaneous than other tourists... but that might mean that they see everything! 

What's the Germans' most common holiday destination?

One very classic holiday destination is Mallorca, which is a Spanish island. It has its own nickname  the Germans call it "Malle"  and it's got a bit of a reputation as the party destination. There's a particular beach area called Ballermann, which is very much the hub of German drinking  or at least it was. They've actually tried to crack down on that recently. The locals have said they don't want so much mass tourism and certainly not so much boozy tourism. Actually, there's a British contingent on Mallorca as well. There's the Bay of Palma, and on the one side, in Magaluf, is where all the drunken Brits are, and on the other side is where the Germans are. That's a slightly negative parallel between my home country and my adopted country! 

Can you recount a relatively embarrassing experience with the German language?

Something that springs to mind is the really simple mistakes that I was making early on and nobody corrected me. I learned that in German the "j" is pronounced like an English "y"  like in "Joghurt." But I was then using that rule for words that actually came from English, and in those words you don't actually change the sound. So, for example, I would say that on the weekend I was going "yoggen" if I was going jogging, and actually you would just say "joggen," with a hard "j."

Another example was that I used to always say "angenehm" when I met people for the first time. That's actually really, really formal. It's like if I would go up to someone and say, in English: "Terribly pleased to meet you." Nobody corrected me, so I was walking around saying "angenehm" in really casual situations for a long time. 

You can now get your daily dose of Meet the Germans over on Instagram at @dw_meetthegermans

DW recommends

11 German expressions you need for the summer

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year. (04.07.2018)  

What Germans eat in the summer

Germans don't eat sausage, sauerkraut and potatoes all the time. Here are some of the lighter dishes they'll typically prepare during the summer. (You can still expect a few sausages and potatoes, though.) (10.08.2019)  

DW's 'Meet the Germans' launches on Instagram

Can't get enough 'Meet the Germans?' Host Rachel Stewart is taking the hit series to Instagram! Get ready for 365 days of videos, photos and more, all with the MTG signature touch of hard facts and sharp humor. (24.06.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why Germans love hiking and the great outdoors  

Love, dating and relationships in Germany  

German film & TV: Tatort, dubbing & the German Hollywood  

Advertisement

Film

Helmut Newton - The Bad And The Beautiful | Arena, New York Times (Helmut Newton, Helmut Newton Estate)

Provocative and influential: Helmut Newton's fashion photography revolution

"The Bad and the Beautiful" is a new documentary about the legendary photographer Helmut Newton. DW talked to director Gero von Boehm about what made him controversial yet widely admired.  

Books

Bildergalerie Black-Heroes | 3er Kombo (Panini Comics/MARVEL 2020)

A brief history of Black superheroes in comics

Before the Marvel Comics film "Black Panther" became a box office hit, superheroes were almost always white. A look back at how Black characters emerged.  

Music

Rolling Stones britische Rockband (Reuters/M. Anzuoni)

'Hail to the Thief': Music in political campaigns

The Rolling Stones isn't the only band to reject their work being exploited in political campaigns — and Donald Trump isn't the first US president to use their music at his rallies.  

Arts.21

Many layers of photographs of the Syrian war in Lisa Hoffmann's work Atlas der Essenz (Reuters/B. Khabieh/Lisa Hoffmann–Atlas der Essenz, Syria)

2020 vision - young photographers

An exhibition in Hamburg entitled Gute Aussichten 2019/2020 showcases young photographers. They talk about their work and give voice to misgivings about the world of images and images of the world.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  