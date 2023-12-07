Meet the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup super moms
They are not just footballers, they are the women juggling their demanding professional careers on the field with pregnancy and raising children off it. These are football’s super moms at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Alex Morgan, USA
The 34-year-old is one of the biggest stars of women's football. The forward has won two FIFA Women's World Cup titles and an Olympic gold. Her daughter, Elena, arrived in 2020. "As much as I love playing soccer, and doing that every single day, I now play for more than myself. I don't know if I would say I'm a different player. I just think that I'm more evolved," she told the LA Times.
Konya Plummer, Jamaica
"I think it is important for young girls and people around the world, to see that you can have a family and still come back and play," said Plummer, who returns to her second FIFA Women's World Cup with Jamaica. The central defender captained the Reggae Girlz when they qualified for their maiden World Cup in 2019. She returns with greater responsibility on and off the field, mother to a baby boy.
Amel Majri, France
Majri is the only mother in the French team and took her nine-month-old baby girl, Maryam, to the team's training center in April. The 30-year-old received a warm welcome from coach Herve Renard who believes France are behind in managing moms. "The coach is really attentive and informed on the subject of motherhood among athletes. We talk a lot about what could work best for all of us."
Cheyna Matthews, Jamaica
When Jamaica played at their first FIFA World Cup in 2019, Matthews went as the mother of two sons. As they return for their second shot at the world title this year, Matthews' brood has grown bigger as she welcomed a son to the world in 2022. FIFA once referred to Matthews as Jamaica's 'super mom'. The forward just wants to help her team get the results they need to progress.
Julie Ertz, USA
The 31-year-old is part of the USA team looking to complete a three-peat, after winning two FIFA World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She had her son Madden Matthew in August 2022 and is returning to the biggest stage less than a year later. "Taking a step away and having a new perspective has given me a new drive," Ertz said.
Vanina Correa, Argentina
The Argentinian captain is set to make her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup appearance Down Under. She gave birth to twins Luna and Romeo before she played at the 2019 tournament in France, becoming the team's first mother. Women's football in Argentina is smaller than the men's, so Correa combines her football with working as a cashier in the municipality of Villa Gobernador
Crystal Dunn, USA
Dunn's career highlight so far was USA's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup win in France. Mother to Marcel Jean, born in May 2022, she trained with her club side, Portland Thorns, while seven months pregnant. "It's given me such a new motivation to come back and be the best person and the best player I can possibly be," Dunn said at the time.
Melanie Leupolz, Germany
The midfielder is heading to her third FIFA Women's World Cup, but her first as the mother of a nine-month-old son. The midfielder told DW recently: "Obviously, it's a challenge, and it's difficult, but it's nice that I can combine the two. I knew that having a child during my career carries a certain risk, but it's wonderful that I can make it work with the right support."