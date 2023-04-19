Hedy Lamarr was a famous Hollywood star in the 1930s and 1940s. She had, however, also been interested in inventions since childhood. Lamarr came up with a radio guidance system for torpedos that used frequency hopping to avoid jamming by the Nazis in WWII. Technology based on this concept led to the development of Wi-Fi and GPS. But for most of her life, Lamarr was only known as a pretty face.