 Meet Germany′s Eurovision 2021 candidate, Jendrik | Music | DW | 18.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Meet Germany's Eurovision 2021 candidate, Jendrik

Just like his song with a positive message, Jendrik Sigwart, who represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, has a cheerful attitude.

Singer Jendrik Sigwart with his hand up in the air.

For Jendrik, taking part in the song contest is a dream come true

DW: The final of the Eurovision Song Contest is only a few days away. How do you feel?

Jendrik Sigwart: I'm really looking forward to it! I can't wait; it's THE dream to be here! So let's do this!

Do you feel like a star, a superstar or a megastar now?

None of the three! I'm still me. After the Eurovision Song Contest you don't become a star. You have to win first — which is very unlikely — and then go on to do more than the song contest!

You once said you were a "no-name" that was suddenly pulled to the top. Are you too humble?

No, I'm just being realistic.

So no starry attitudes?

No no! Or yes, sometimes I'm a diva. But everyone is sometimes. But that has nothing to do with starry attitudes, because I'm not a star.

Watch video 04:43

German ESC contender Jendrik Sigwart

Do you have a special ritual before a performance?

No, my ritual is not to have a ritual. I just talk to my friends. The more I concentrate on the performance, the more excited I get, just standing there and waiting. My ritual is to distract myself, to talk to friends on the phone to be somewhere else. That's a pretty bad ritual I think. (laughs)

Performing here at the Eurovision Song Contest was actually not your plan at all. Was it more of a coincidence?

It was my plan, but I'm not sure that NDR [Norddeutsche Rundfunk, the German public broadcaster which selects the participants] had planned with me. I wanted to apply, but it was impossible. So I posted videos online on how to make a music video to use in the song contest. I produced these videos myself in Hamburg. It was only because of these videos that I received a message on Instagram at some point. Someone wrote to let me know that if I sent him the song, I could perhaps register for the competition with NDR. So thanks to my Instagram and TikTok videos, it became possible after all.

What is the message of your song and video "I don't feel hate"?

I wanted to spread the message that you shouldn't fight hate with hate. If someone provokes you or doesn't respect you, don't do the same. Don't stoop down to their level. Be better than that. If it's about something superficial, like, "I don't like your hair," then just ignore it or say, "I like it that way. I don't care." If it's real hate, like homophobia, sexism, or religious hatred or something, then don't hate back. If someone calls me a fag, I don't call them a Nazi. I would try to talk to them and say something like, "What you're saying hurts me and is not right. But I'll try not to do the same to you."

Do you think hatred is increasing?

Possibly. Online for sure. Many people have psychological problems because of COVID and cannot really deal with them. They harbor a lot of dark feelings and then dump that on other people. There is more hatred on the internet, yes.

Who is your favorite at the Eurovision Song Contest here in Rotterdam?

I don't want to talk about a favorite song. That would be unfair. And it would be mean to say to one act, "You're my favorite" and to the other, "You're not." I need to get to know them all better because we can't really meet. You can only say "hello" for a short time because of the strict coronavirus rules. So I'm not at all sure who my favorite is.

How does it feel to be taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest in this context, compared to what you heard it was like before the pandemic?

It's fun! But I can't wait to come back next year, maybe as an undercover journalist. I could just pretend to be part of the press and experience what it would normally be without the coronavirus.

Jendrik Sigwart (26), German participant in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam, has studied musicals at the Institute for Music, Osnabrück University, and appeared in My fair Lady, Hairspray and Peter Pan. When everything closed because of the pandemic, he came up with the idea of composing a song on the ukulele, hoping to be selected for the contest.

Watch video 02:55

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Our tops and flops

 

Interview translated from German

Advertisement

Film

Trabant (East German car) on a city corner with a sign in the back reading DEFA: Studio for Films. DEFA Studios Babelsberg

DEFA: What happened to East Germany's cinematic legacy?

East Germany's state film company film studio, DEFA, was founded on May 17, 1946. A look back at the GDR's film industry and what is left of it.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 New Europe, London

Afropean: In search of identity

What do Black people in Europe have in common? The British author and photographer Johny Pitts embarks on a journey from Sheffield to Paris, Brussels, and Berlin, searching for common ground and finding differentiation.  

Music

Singer Jendrik Sigwart with his hand up in the air.

Meet Germany's Eurovision 2021 candidate, Jendrik

Just like his song with a positive message, Jendrik Sigwart, who represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, has a cheerful attitude.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 Rajkamal Kahlon

Rajkamal Kahlon - Painting over stereotypes

Ethnographic images from the colonial era have burned themselves into the memory of the Western world. Artist Rajkamal Kahlon uses a paint brush to challenge colonial photographs, to restore the dignity of the people in them.  

Digital Culture

Set of 3 pictures: Roger Waters | Bella Hadid | Gal Gadot

Stars react to the Israel-Gaza conflict on social media

Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid and Roger Waters are just a few of the celebrities reacting to the crisis online. Voices for peace, like Igor Levit, face antisemitism.  