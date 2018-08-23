Meet Felicia Endersby

I was born in Zimbabwe but have moved from place to place since I was eight years old. My first move was to Tanzania where I had to adapt to the relentless heat of Dar es Salaam and learn a new language! After that I went to school in Swaziland and South Africa.

My international experiences have provided me with a special African advantage as they equipped me with a firm grasp of some new languages like Zulu, Afrikaans, Ndebele, Swahili and Siswati, along with an inside knowledge of different cultures.

It was at school that I first discovered sports. I absolutely loved it and was part of any team I could possibly join. The dynamic of teamwork was inspiring to me. In January 2018, I joined Kwese Sports as a presenter and since then have been cultivating my skills in journalism, TV production and presenting.

I also have an immense love for the environment and feel extremely honored to be part of eco@africa. The show sheds light on pertinent environmental issues and raises awareness by showing how ordinary people can take part in making a difference about environmental issues and contribute to education about global warming. The show really stands out among other environmental programs.

Kwesé TV is a DW partner.