Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system

Dago's real name is Fancisco Mapanda. He grew up in Jindingo, Luanda. After a rough childhood, activism and hip-hop changed Dago's life. He became known as "Dago Nível Intelecto." In 2016, he and other human rights defenders were arrested and brought to court for anti-government protests. Dago then created the Despadronizada, a street library which not only provides books, but also serves as a space to discuss social issues.

