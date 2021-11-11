 Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system | Africa | DW | 13.12.2021

Africa

Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system

A man who goes by the name Dago Nivel Intelecto was active in the movement to contest the regime of José Eduardo dos Santos in Angola. Now, he dedicates his time to community projects and the street library he set up in one of the busiest areas of Luanda.

Watch video 01:54

Dago's real name is Fancisco Mapanda. He grew up in Jindingo, Luanda. After a rough childhood, activism and hip-hop changed Dago's life. He became known as "Dago Nível Intelecto." In 2016, he and other human rights defenders were arrested and brought to court for anti-government protests. Dago then created the Despadronizada, a street library which not only provides books, but also serves as a space to discuss social issues.
 

