Meet an anime cosplayer

Almut Röhrl
November 2, 2024

Cosplay originated in Japan. Now, enthusiasts like Andreas escape their everyday lives across the globe by immersing themselves in fantasy worlds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVmY

Andreas leads a double life. By day, he works as a software developer and sits at his computer for hours on end. But in his spare time, he transforms into Reinhard van Astrea, an anime hero with bright red hair who wields a large sword.

Japanese animation and their associated stars have a large fanbase. Enthusiasts like Andreas invest a lot of time and money into cosplay and their various competitions, where he can entertain his dream of becoming a superhero.

A report by Almut Röhrl.

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

