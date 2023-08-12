  1. Skip to content
Mediterranean vessel saves hundreds of migrants, NGO says

35 minutes ago

The rescued people included nationals of countries such as Sudan, Guinea and Bangladesh, the SOS Mediterranee group said. The migrants were saved on the sea route between the Italian island of Lampedusa and Tunisia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V5i5
The SOS Mediterranee Ocean Viking ship
The Ocean Viking ship was first chartered in 2019, with the vessel partaking in rescue operations off the Libyan coastImage: Michael Bunel/Le Pictorium/IMAGO

French NGO SOS Mediterranee said Friday that its Ocean Viking vessel saved over 600 migrants trapped at sea over the last two days. 

The rescue comes amid increasing reports of boats carrying people to Europe that have sunk or gone missing, with unknown numbers of casualties.

What do we know so far?

The rescue group said 623 people had been brought in on "unseaworthy small boats." Among those rescued were nationals of countries such as Sudan, Guinea and Bangladesh.

Sudan in particular is witnessing armed conflict which has driven thousands of refugees out of the country. 

The majority of the migrants were picked up by the ship on the sea route between the Italian island of Lampedusa and the Tunisian city of Sfax.  

Lampedusa is a common landing point for people seeking entry to Europe, whereas Sfax serves as a launching port for migrants from other African countries to begin their risky sea journeys northward.

In another case, AFP news agency reported Saturday that two migrants — including a baby — died and five disappeared after a shipwreck off the Tunisian coast.

Pakistani survivor haunted by memory of sinking migrant boat

Migrant ship also reportedly sinks in English Channel

Once the migrants reach southern Europe, they sometimes head for wealthier countries such as Germany and the UK. The migrants may also take a dangerous journey from France to Britain.

French maritime officials reported Saturday that a ship transporting around 50 individuals towards Britain capsized in the Channel, killing one and putting five others in "serious condition."

The passage of people trying to get into and around Europe is often facilitated by smugglers, who may take advantage of their desperation for a fee. The migrants are frequently put on overloaded, unseaworthy boats, which are prone to sinking, particularly in stormy conditions.   

wd/ab (AFP, dpa) 

Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Maui

Hawaii Attorney General to probe Maui wildfire response

Catastrophe8 hours ago
