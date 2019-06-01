 Mediterranean rescue ship brings migrants to Italy, defying Salvini | News | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mediterranean rescue ship brings migrants to Italy, defying Salvini

German migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 is headed to the Italian island of Lampedusa with migrants on board, despite the threat of a fine. The Italian government wants the ship to dock in Germany or the Netherlands.

Sea-Watch 3

Sea-Watch 3 Captain Carola Rackete said Wednesday that the rescue ship would head to Lampedusa with its rescued passengers.

"I've decided to enter the port of Lampedusa," Sea Watch tweeted the ship's German captain as saying. "I know this is risky, but the 42 shipwrecked on board are exhausted. I will bring them to safety."

The ship was reported to have entered Italian territorial waters at 2 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) on Wednesday.

Sea-Watch Captain Carola Rackete

Sea-Watch Captain Carola Rackete

The passengers have been on the ship for two weeks, after being picked up earlier this month off the coast of Libya. The ship spent the time circling outside Italian waters off the Lampedusa coast.

While Italy has agreed to take in 11 of the rescued migrants on medical or humanitarian grounds, it has refused to take in the others, saying they should be taken either to Germany or to the Netherlands, where the Sea-Watch is registered.

'Europe has abandoned us'

Sea-Watch Captain Carola Rakete said that after 14 days "no political and judicial solution was found." The German navigator said, "Europe has abandoned us." Rakete had refused to take the rescued people back to Libya, which the UN regards as safe.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini successfully proposed a decree to fine charity ships which flout orders to keep out of Italian waters. The range of the fines is from €10,000 to €50,000 ($11,360 to $56,800).  There is also the possibility of criminal action against the crew, and the confiscation of the vessel.

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday rejected a petition from Sea-Watch to order Italy to take in its boat.

Watch video 01:41

Traumatized shipwreck survivors share their stories

jm/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany mulls requests to host Sea-Watch migrants

Dozens of cities, including Berlin and Rottenburg, have offered to take in migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. But German authorities have said resettling 53 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch would require EU support. (18.06.2019)  

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome. (17.05.2019)  

Italy allows 10 migrants to leave German Sea-Watch ship

Italy has allowed 10 rescued migrants on the Sea-Watch 3 to leave the vessel. Two pregnant women and two sick men are among those who have been given permission to disembark. (16.06.2019)  

Sea-Watch 3 migrant rescue ship released by Italian authorities

The German rescue ship has been released after three weeks. The vessel had saved migrants off the coast of Libya before it was impounded. (01.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Traumatized shipwreck survivors share their stories  

Related content

Sea-Watch 3 Schiff - Handout von Sea-Watch

Sea-Watch 3 migrant rescue ship released by Italian authorities 01.06.2019

The German rescue ship has been released after three weeks. The vessel had saved migrants off the coast of Libya before it was impounded.

Sea-Watch 3 Schiff - Handout von Sea-Watch

Italy allows 10 migrants to leave German Sea-Watch ship 16.06.2019

Italy has allowed 10 rescued migrants on the Sea-Watch 3 to leave the vessel. Two pregnant women and two sick men are among those who have been given permission to disembark.

Rettungsschiff Sea-Watch 3

Italy seizes Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel 20.05.2019

Italy's far-right interior minister has condemned the seizure of the ship, saying migrants on board should not have set foot in Italy. However, the condition of the refugees had swayed the authorities' opinion.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  