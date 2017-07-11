Mediterranean rescue boat funded by Banksy issues distress call

The Louise Michel, a migrant rescue boat, which recently received funding support from the anonymous British street artist Banksy, made a call for emergency help on Twitter on Saturday after coming to the aid of another boat in the Mediterranean.

The vessel which has a crew of 10, had rescued 89 people on Thursday from a rubber dinghy in distress. It then encountered and assisted another boat trying to cross from North Africa to Europe which had 130 people on board, including someone who had already died.

Distress calls ignored

The 31-meter (101-foot) Louise Michel, which sails under a German flag, requested help on Twitter, saying that the migrants that it had picked up had been at sea for days.

One had already died and some were suffering from fuel burns, another message said.

A later message read: "#LouiseMichel is unable to safely move and nobody is coming to our aid. The people rescued have experienced extreme trauma, it's time for them to be brought to a #PlaceOfSafety. We need immediate assistance."

European rescue missions ceased in July during the coronavirus pandemic. The crew of the Louise Michel said that European relief agencies had refused their call for help and called on them to take responsibility, tweeting to the Maltese army to "proceed immediately to the position and do your job!"

Pink, 'anti-fascist' boat

The boat is painted pink and white and features a piece of artwork by Banksy showing a young girl in a life-vest and holding a safety buoy in the shape of a heart.

The artist, whose identity is unknown, reached out to German human rights activist Pia Klemp in September 2019 and offered to buy the rescue mission a new boat.

The boat is small, but fast and able to outrun the Libyan coastguard, according to The Guardian. It is named after the 19th century French anarchist Louise Michel.

Klemp told the newspaper that she believed she was chosen by the artist for her political position saying, "I don't see sea rescue as a humanitarian action, but as part of an anti-fascist fight."

Last year, over 100,000 people attempted to make the journey across the Mediterranean in order to escape conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East with nearly 1,300 people dying.

Banksy has previously been critical of Europe's lackluster response to the migrant crisis.

ab/mm (AFP, dpa)