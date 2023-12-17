Mediterranean journey - Tunisia

Together with the Tunisian belly dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi, Jaafar Abdul Karim explores the capital’s Medina quarter, discussing masculinity and the stereotypes that exist about it in the Arabic-speaking world. He also meets Dr. Sellin, a scholar who argues that the role of women in the Koran must be re-examined. In terms of women’s rights, Tunisia is the region’s most liberal country, but reforms are still needed. Jaafar also meets young Tunisian designers hoping to conquer the international fashion world, and start-up entrepreneurs who solve environmental and sustainability problems in innovative ways. After visiting a traditional hammam, Jaafar heads to Djerba, the largest island in North Africa. While tourists flock to its coastal resorts, life in the interior is still quite traditional. For example in Erriadh, where he visits the "La Ghriba" synagogue. Just under 2,000 Jews live in Tunisia today, half of them on Djerba.