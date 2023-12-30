  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
TravelMorocco

Mediterranean journey - Morocco

December 30, 2023

At the end of their Mediterranean journey, Sineb El Masrar shows Jaafar Abdul Karim her parents’ country. In Morocco, the two visit Tangier’s souk and its old city, with its view across the strait of Gibraltar to Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ipa5

Sineb then travels on alone. She meets an animal rights activist, helps out in a women's cooperative and hears the famous female "Hadra" singers in Chefchaouen, known as "The Blue City". After securing the right to sing in public, they have made female Sufi chanting famous far beyond Morocco’s borders. Again and again, Sineb finds evidence that Morocco has its sights set on progress. The kingdom is undertaking an energy revolution, aiming to generate more than 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. For now, the Moroccan-made electric car is still a test project. But engineer Kawtar Benabdelaziz sees e-mobility as the future -- and not just in her own country. Back in Tangier, Sineb and Jaafar look back on their travels around the Mediterranean. One thing is clear: its coastline contains multitudes. With its distinctive mix of European, Arabic and African communities, the Mediterranean’s richness lies in its diversity.

Skip next section More on Travel from Africa

More on Travel from Africa

Edward Echwalu standing in the Namib-Naukluft National Park pointing towards a sign that reads "Tropic of Capricorn"

African tourists travel to discover Africa

Edward Echwalu and Maureen Agena from Uganda are on a mission to inspire more Africans to discover their own continent.
TravelJuly 15, 202301:58 min
77 Percent Magazin #147 Tourism

The beauty of travel in Africa

Get your bags packed and your passports ready for best the African continent has to offer for all you budding travelers!
TravelApril 27, 202326:05 min
Videostill DW Sendung | The 77 Percent

Discover Namibia's Swakopmund

Local dancehall artist Ravanelli Inchiab takes you on a tour through the former German colonial town.
TravelFebruary 10, 202305:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Travel from around the world

More on Travel from around the world

Altes Rathaus und Marktplatz, Bonn Flash-Galerie

Why tourist taxes are on the rise

Planning a trip abroad? Be prepared to pay more. Many countries are introducing new tourist taxes.
TravelSeptember 25, 202301:06 min
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Europe's most beautiful train routes

We ride through Scotland, Norway, Italy and Switzerland.
TravelFebruary 5, 202326:05 min
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Exploring Europe in an E-Van

Follow American travel vloggers @TheEndlessAdventure on Youtube as they travel Europe in an E-Van
TravelJanuary 22, 202326:00 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm