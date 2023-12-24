Flamenco music has its roots in the south of Spain. In Las Negras, journalist Jaafar Abdul Karim meets up with flamenco performer Anabel Veloso for a dance. His Mediterranean journey then takes him into the interior of Andalusia. Throughout its history, the region has been a gateway to the Arabic-speaking world. More than 700 years of Islamic rule have left their mark, especially on the architecture. In Granada, Jaafar visits the famous Alhambra, a world heritage site. Back on the shores of the Mediterranean, the journey continues past beautiful beaches and picturesque bays to the city of Málaga. It’s located on the "Costa del Sol", where the sun shines more than 300 days per year. The climate attracts millions of tourists, especially from Germany and Britain. Many have bought property here. In Estepona, Jaafar finds his dream home: the architects José Carlos Moya and Bertrand Coue have built a solar house with floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree panoramic views. Its unique design allows it to follow the trajectory of the sun, all day long. Finally, Jaafar heads to Tarifa, just 14 kilometers across the sea from Morocco. The proximity to the North African side of the Mediterranean has inspired the work of photographer José Luis Terrado. His pictures depict migration and the conditions under which refugees from Africa have to work in order to survive. More than any other destination on his Mediterranean journey, Andalusia shows Jaafar Abdul Karim just how closely linked Europe and Africa are, culturally as well as economically.