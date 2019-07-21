 Mediterranean gets new NGO migrant rescue ship | News | DW | 21.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mediterranean gets new NGO migrant rescue ship

Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee says it has relaunched migrant rescues off Libya, seven months after it was forced to abandon its activities. The new mission comes after a standoff between Italy and Sea-Watch 3.

Migrants rescued in speed boats

The charity SOS Mediterranee announced Sunday it would deploy a new vessel to "conduct search and rescue activities" off the coast of Libya.

The operation comes amid growing concerns for people attempting the perilous Mediterranean Sea crossing from the conflict-hit North African country.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, funded in partnership with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), is expected to arrive in the central Mediterranean at the end of the month. The 69-meter (226-foot) cargo ship has 31 crew members and can hold up to 200 migrants.

Read more: EU interior ministers fail to find compromise on Mediterranean refugee rescue

Watch video 01:59

EU ministers fail to strike deal on migrants

426 deaths at sea

The charities reported there were almost no rescue vessels patrolling the Mediterranean, where at least 426 people have died so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

SOS Mediterranee said these migrants were attempting "to escape the escalating conflict in Libya and the deplorable conditions of Libyan detention centers."

Read more: Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe

SOS Mediterranee and MSF were forced to stop using their previous rescue vessel Aquarius in December. At the time, the charities cited a series of legal issues, which they blamed on hostility from some European governments towards their work.

Watch video 04:33

Lampedusa: Front line in fight over EU migration policy

Standoff over migrants 

In recent weeks there have been repeated confrontations between Italy's populist government and other charities seeking to bring rescued migrants ashore. Last month, the captain of German charity ship Sea-Watch 3, Carola Rackete, was arrested after she docked with 40 migrants at the port of Lampedusa without permission. 

"Our presence at sea is to save lives. We hope that the countries will understand and join with us as there is no other solution in the central Mediterranean," head of operations at SOS Mediterranee, Frederic Penard, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. "Even without the boats, the departures continue and (a) huge number of a drownings are reported."

Read more: Migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3: What you need to know

Libya descended into war after the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It has long been a key departure point for migrants from other parts of Africa hoping to make it to Europe.

  • Sea-Watch sympathizers demonstrating (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives'

    3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

  • Demonstrators in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Local hero

    Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

  • Protester holding up ship-shaped placard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Nationwide rallies

    Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

  • Protesters and banner reading Seebrücke makes harbors safe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-bridge'

    Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

  • Demonstrators holding up placard (Imago Images/M. Westermann)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Protest in Seehofer's backyard

    In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

  • Demonstrators in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    On Merkel's doorstep

    In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


nm/jlw (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to end operations

The NGOs that chartered the Aquarius cited a "smear campaign" by European governments as the reason for its ceasing operations. The ship has been stranded in Marseille since losing its registration. (07.12.2018)  

Migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3: What you need to know

The standoff between Sea-Watch 3 and the Italian government ended with the arrest of Captain Carola Rackete, who now faces prosecution. But international maritime law and a country's own laws often don't chime. (01.07.2019)  

Rescue boat captain: Don't let my case distract from refugee crisis

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete has pleaded with authorities not to be distracted from the humanitarian crisis off the coast of Libya. She said the EU needs to stop cooperating with the Libyan coast guard. (11.07.2019)  

Sea-Eye rescues 44 migrants off Libya's coast

A German rescue boat has picked up 44 people that were stranded off the Libyan coast. The rescue comes a day after the same boat handed over 65 migrants to Malta. (08.07.2019)  

Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe

UN agencies have appealed to European countries to restart government rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. More needs to be done to improve inhumane conditions for displaced people in Libya as well. (12.07.2019)  

EU interior ministers fail to find compromise on Mediterranean refugee rescue

Interior ministers from across the European Union have failed to agree on temporary measures to manage increased migration across the Mediterranean. Officials have told DW that the future of the bloc is at stake. (18.07.2019)  

German FM Maas calls for EU migrant redistribution 'coalition'

Germany's foreign minister says willing EU countries should redistribute migrants saved in the Mediterranean Sea. Some EU countries have vehemently opposed any form of redistribution in recent years. (13.07.2019)  

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Germany to support Carola Rackete and the Sea-Watch rescue group. (06.07.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU ministers fail to strike deal on migrants  

Lampedusa: Front line in fight over EU migration policy  

Related content

Kroatien Dubrovnik | Marella Discovery 2

Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece 21.07.2019

The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey.

Mittelmeer Seenotrettungsorganisation Sea-Eye

Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe 12.07.2019

UN agencies have appealed to European countries to restart government rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. More needs to be done to improve inhumane conditions for displaced people in Libya as well.

Italien Rettungsboot Sea-Watch 3 im Hafen von Lampedusa | Carola Rackete, Kapitänin

Celebrity appeal raises €500,000 for Sea-Watch captain 30.06.2019

A funding campaign for the arrested captain of a rescue vessel has raised half a million euros. Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete faces prison after forcing her way into port with a boat carrying migrants.

Advertisement