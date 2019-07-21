Mediterranean gets new NGO migrant rescue ship

The charity SOS Mediterranee announced Sunday it would deploy a new vessel to "conduct search and rescue activities" off the coast of Libya.

The operation comes amid growing concerns for people attempting the perilous Mediterranean Sea crossing from the conflict-hit North African country.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, funded in partnership with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), is expected to arrive in the central Mediterranean at the end of the month. The 69-meter (226-foot) cargo ship has 31 crew members and can hold up to 200 migrants.

Read more: EU interior ministers fail to find compromise on Mediterranean refugee rescue

Watch video 01:59 Share No deal on migrants Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3MHof EU ministers fail to strike deal on migrants

426 deaths at sea

The charities reported there were almost no rescue vessels patrolling the Mediterranean, where at least 426 people have died so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

SOS Mediterranee said these migrants were attempting "to escape the escalating conflict in Libya and the deplorable conditions of Libyan detention centers."

Read more: Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe

SOS Mediterranee and MSF were forced to stop using their previous rescue vessel Aquarius in December. At the time, the charities cited a series of legal issues, which they blamed on hostility from some European governments towards their work.

Watch video 04:33 Share Lampedusa: Fight for safe haven Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LmD5 Lampedusa: Front line in fight over EU migration policy

Standoff over migrants

In recent weeks there have been repeated confrontations between Italy's populist government and other charities seeking to bring rescued migrants ashore. Last month, the captain of German charity ship Sea-Watch 3, Carola Rackete, was arrested after she docked with 40 migrants at the port of Lampedusa without permission.

"Our presence at sea is to save lives. We hope that the countries will understand and join with us as there is no other solution in the central Mediterranean," head of operations at SOS Mediterranee, Frederic Penard, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. "Even without the boats, the departures continue and (a) huge number of a drownings are reported."

Read more: Migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3: What you need to know

Libya descended into war after the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It has long been a key departure point for migrants from other parts of Africa hoping to make it to Europe.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives' 3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Local hero Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Nationwide rallies Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-bridge' Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Protest in Seehofer's backyard In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch On Merkel's doorstep In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



nm/jlw (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.