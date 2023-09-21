  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
PoliticsUnited States of America

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down from Fox, News Corp

September 21, 2023

Murdoch will pass on the leadership of his media empire to his son, Lachlan. His Fox Corporation and News Corp controls a large swath of media outlets across the world, including the Wall Street Journal and The Times.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WeNi
Lachlan Murdoch (left) and his father, media magnate Rupert Murdoch
Lachlan Murdoch shares similar political leanings to his fatherImage: Photoshot/picture alliance

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch said Thursday that he is stepping down from his position of chairman at the companies Fox Corporation and News Corp.

What do we know so far?

"I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News," Murdoch said, according to a memo to staff which was published by his outlets.    

Murdoch, who was born in Australia but now holds US citizenship, is 92 years old. He will hand over the reins of his companies to his eldest son, 52-year-old Lachlan, who will take control in November. 

Lachlan will become News Corp. chairman and remain as Fox Corp. CEO.   

In response to his father's announcement, Lachlan said "we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies."  

What are some of the outlets owned by Murdoch?

Murdoch's companies own a large swath of news outlets across the US, UK and Australia. Many of these outlets have a notable conservative bent, partly influenced by Murdoch's own personal political views.     

In the US, broadcaster Fox News features right-wing talk show personalities such as Sean Hannity, and was most recently the home of consevative voice Tucker Carlson. The outlet was most recently sued by voting machine maker Dominion, which accused the outlet of defamation regarding its coverage of the 2020 US presidential election. 

Another prominent Murdoch outlet in the US is the Wall Street Journal newspaper, known for its coverage of financial news. The paper often publishes investigative features on the corporate world and politics, with the editorial pages also publishing conservative op-eds from figures such as former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove. 

In the UK, The Times and its sister paper The Sunday Times are one some of the country's leading political newspapers. The Times was the first newspaper to bear "Times" in its name, and was acquired by Murdoch in 1981. 

Another Murdoch paper in the UK, The Sun, features everything from politics to showbiz to gossip. The Sun is the second-most circulated paper in the UK, behind Metro

In Australia, the right-leaning Harald Sun is the country's most widely circulated. Murdoch companies down under also include The Daily Telegraph and website News.com.au, along with broadcaster Sky News Australia.  

wd/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The room where Zelenskyy will meet US lawmakers, with a framed flag signed by Ukrainian fighters in Bakhmut

Ukraine: Zelenskyy arrives in Washington for war talks

ConflictsSeptember 21, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants enters the Favaloro wharf at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

Migration as a weapon: Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU?

Migration as a weapon: Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Pita Limjaroenrat holds out a hand

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People ride a giant swing during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich

Munich celebrates Oktoberfest with beer and lederhosen

Munich celebrates Oktoberfest with beer and lederhosen

CultureSeptember 21, 20238 images
More from Germany

Europe

A man behind a solar array

Croatia's solar energy gets a citizen-led boost

Croatia's solar energy gets a citizen-led boost

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Three men, two wearing medical masks, stand on a runway, smiling, as they are greeted by reporters

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage