Six months after the fall of Kabul, the situation for media professionals in Afghanistan is catastrophic. Since the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021, working conditions across the country have deteriorated significantly - and they were already precarious. More than 200 media outlets have closed down just in the past twelve months and well over 6,000 media workers have lost their jobs.

How is the Taliban restricting media coverage? What does this mean for the population's ability to obtain independent information? What are the prospects for Afghan media professionals living in exile?

In the next session of the Media Freedom Talks series organized by DW Akademie and Reporter ohne Grenzen, these and other questions will be addressed in a digital panel discussion on the situation of media freedom in Afghanistan.

Event details

Media Freedom Talks: Journalism in Afghanistan six months after the fall of Kabul

When: February 15, 2022, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. (CET)

Where: Online via Zoom (link available after registration)

You can register for the event here (registration deadline is February 14, 11:59 p.m.).

Joining the panel will be:

Shallah Shaiq: Journalist, founder and former editor-in-chief of Nargis FM, a women's radio station in Jalalabad

Ahmad Wahid Payman: Award-winning journalist, former editor-in-chief of Hasht-e-Subh, one of the most prominent daily newspapers in Afghanistan

Ali Akbar Rostami: Multiple award-winning investigative reporter for the daily Hasht-e-Subh

Hazrat Bahar: Media scholar at Shaikh Zayed University, Afghanistan, and Shanghai University

Moderating the event will be Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi, head of DW's Dari and Pashtu service. It is part of the series "Media Freedom Talks - Future Talks on Media Development" organized by DW Akademie in cooperation with partners.

The event will be held in both English and Dari.

For further questions, please contact dw-akademie.event@dw.com.

The head of DW's Dari and Pashto service, Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi, will moderate the event

About the panelists

Shallah Shaiq is a journalist and board member of the Shaiq News Network. Shallah Shaiq is also the founder and former editor-in-chief of Nargis FM Radio, which primarily targets a female audience. In 2010, she founded a charity called HILA, which aims to improve Afghan women's opportunities for higher education. She currently lives in the United States.

Ahmad Wahid Payman is an award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of Hasht-e-Subh, one of the best-known daily newspapers in Afghanistan. He has criticized the Taliban in many of his articles and currently lives in Germany.

Ali Akbar Rostami is an award-winning investigative reporter for the daily Hasht-e-Subh and works for a USAID program training young investigative journalists. His investigative work focuses on anti-corruption and international drug trafficking. He currently lives in Germany.

Hazrat Bahar is a lecturer at a journalism school at Shaikh Zayed University in Afghanistan and a doctoral student at the Faculty of Journalism and Communication at Shanghai University. He is studying the impact of social media on public policy development and decision-making in Afghanistan. He currently lives in Germany.

The discussion is part of the DW Akademie series "Media freedom talks: Dialogues on media development" together with various cooperation partners. DW Akademie conducts media development projects worldwide, promoting press freedom and freedom of expression, supporting independent journalism and promoting the participation of minorities, young people and women.