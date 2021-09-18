Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Video

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21

The Cultural Magazine

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Ask Derrick

DW Business Sendungslogo

Business

Your reliable guide to the global economy

Check-in

Check-in

The Travel Guide

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up

The Current Affairs Documentary

Conflict Zone

Conflict Zone

Confronting the Powerful

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Covid-19 Special

News

DW Destination Culture Key Visual englisch

Destination Culture

Exploring Saxony

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

DocFilm

DW News Sendungslogo

DW News

DW News Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Asia

DW News Asia

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa

The Environment Magazine

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India

The Environment Magazine

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx

Euromaxx

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters

The Church Program

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe

Spotlight on People

Global 3000

Global 3000

The Globalization Program

Infofilm Müll

Global Ideas - video explainer

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape

The Health Show

DW Made

Made in Germany

Your Business Magazine

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter

On Location

DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV

The Global Auto and Mobility Show

DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift

Living in the Digital Age

Special Program

Special Program

Special Program

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life

Speak the Global Language of Sport

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent

The Magazine for Africa‘s Youth

DW The Day Sendungslogo

The Day

News in Review

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today

The Science Magazine

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

To the point

International Debate from Berlin

A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the DRC.

Web-videos

World Stories

World Stories

The Week in Reports

Audio

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

Africalink

In-depth reporting on the stories making headlines across Africa

Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe - topics

Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe - topics

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Living Planet

Telling environment stories from around the world.

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Merkel's Last Dance

Tune in to "Merkel's last dance“, DW's English-language political podcast, to learn about Angela Merkel's last year in office as German Chancellor and how she'll be leaving Germany, Europe, and the world behind.

Gambian youth demonstrate Datum: 10/2021

The 77 Percent Audios

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. Are you part of the group?

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress

The Many Facets of Development

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress - topics

Reports from World in Progress

 