Media and Information Literacy for Youth: Online training tips for teachers

Media and Information Literacy (MIL) is a set of skills (access, analyze, create, reflect and act) enabling people to better exercise their right to freedom of expression and access to information. MIL trainings offered by DW Akademie and its partner organizations worldwide help young people to understand the media and evaluate the impact it has on their own lives.

DW Akademie's new publication "MIL Training online: tips and tricks" is aimed at teachers with some experience in conducting online trainings. If you are new to the format, consider first taking part in a "Train the eTrainer" course, which we also offer.

The publication guidelines were collected and developed together with DW Akademie partner organizations from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine and provide helpful tips for teaching MIL online and for planning MIL activities.

The focus here is not on massive open online courses (MOOC) or similar eLearning formats but instead on short-term online trainings that combine real time, scheduled classroom sessions (synchronous) with assignments that participants can complete at their own pace (asynchronous).

This publication is available in English and Russian.