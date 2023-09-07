Mechanical Maestro: A Robot Conductor

Robots conduct orchestras. Operas can be experienced in virtual reality. A ballet is inspired by AI. How is technology changing the stage? And what can it offer the audience?

Can a robot conduct an orchestra? That’s what the Korean Chamber Orchestra tried out with the android “EveR6”. Find out what the robot excels at - and what humans can do better.

Image: Oper Leipzig

Ballet Created by AI-Human Collaboration

Generative AI inspired the choreography, music, costumes and stage design for the ballet “Fusion” at the Leipzig Opera. Beatboxer and AI artist Harry Yeff fuses his voice with artificial intelligence.

Image: Staatstheater Augsburg

Tech Experiments in the Theater

Immersing yourself in an opera with virtual reality glasses is possible with the VR productions of the Augsburg State Theater. They also incorporate augmented reality, so that anywhere can become a theater stage.

Image: DW

Immersive Theater with Holography

In the theater production “Felix’s Room”, memories of the past become visible with 3D laser technology. Holographic projections show the life of a married Jewish couple under the Nazi regime.

