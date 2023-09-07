  1. Skip to content
Mechanical Maestro: A Robot Conductor

September 7, 2023

Robots conduct orchestras. Operas can be experienced in virtual reality. A ballet is inspired by AI. How is technology changing the stage? And what can it offer the audience?

https://p.dw.com/p/4W4s9
DW Shift | Dirigent, Conductor
Image: REUTERS

Can a robot conduct an orchestra? That’s what the Korean Chamber Orchestra tried out with the android “EveR6”. Find out what the robot excels at - and what humans can do better. 

DW Shift | Fusion, Oper Leipzig
Image: Oper Leipzig

Ballet Created by AI-Human Collaboration

Generative AI inspired the choreography, music, costumes and stage design for the ballet “Fusion” at the Leipzig Opera. Beatboxer and AI artist Harry Yeff fuses his voice with artificial intelligence.

 

 

DW Shift | Staatstheater Augsburg
Image: Staatstheater Augsburg

 

Tech Experiments in the Theater

Immersing yourself in an opera with virtual reality glasses is possible with the VR productions of the Augsburg State Theater. They also incorporate augmented reality, so that anywhere can become a theater stage.

 

 

DW Shift | Hologramm
Image: DW

Immersive Theater with Holography

In the theater production “Felix’s Room”, memories of the past become visible with 3D laser technology. Holographic projections show the life of a married Jewish couple under the Nazi regime.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 09.09.2023 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 12.09.2023 – 12:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 10.09.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

