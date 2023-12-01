Meat alternative produced by a women's cooperative

Nature and EnvironmentGhanaMeat alternative produced by a women's cooperativeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGhanaMaxwell Suuk20 hours ago20 hours agoA women's cooperative in Ghana makes kebabs and other foodstuffs from soy beans as an affordable alternative to animal protein. The business venture is improving the community's nutrition, income and general welfare.https://p.dw.com/p/4N0QcAdvertisement