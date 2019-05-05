Measles infects 34,000 in Europe within two months, says WHO

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The World Health Organization has said more than 34,000 people across Europe caught measles in the first two months of 2019.
More to come...
German Health Minister Jens Spahn is proposing a law that allows for fining parents of unvaccinated children up to €2,500 ($2,800). The conservative lawmaker said he wants to "eradicate" measles.
Authorities on St. Lucia say they quarantined a ship owned by the Church of Scientology after a case of measles aboard. This comes as the world sees a resurgence of the sometimes deadly disease.
Millions of children in high- and low-income countries have missed the first dose of the measles vaccine since 2010, according to UNICEF. It said the numbers of children missing the second dose were "even more alarming."
DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version