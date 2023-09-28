me energy – bioethanol power for EVs

Cars and TransportationGermanyme energy – bioethanol power for EVsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermany09/28/2023September 28, 2023me energy is a startup from Brandenburg, near Berlin, that offers mobile fast charging stations. They use bioethanol, which is converted into electricity. You can use them to “fill up” your car if no charging station is available.https://p.dw.com/p/4WpgxAdvertisement